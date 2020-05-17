I will never forget the shock my piano teacher produced in telling me that when I wanted to find out if someone was a good musician I would ask them to play a Mozart adage. For a teenager obsessed with virtuosity, that represented an angle completely contrary to my central belief then: that fast means good.

Despite what you may think, it is much more difficult to play a slow piece than a fast one on the piano. With a swift Chopin studio, after the required hours of practice, the fingers basically execute the job on their own on autopilot. It sounds impressive in the concert hall, but it is quite one-dimensional. A mathematical problem solved with physics and a smart choice in fingering.

Fewer notes can describe a larger universe, says pianist James Rhodes.

However, a slow, tender and beautiful piece is a completely different world. The clarity and weight of the melody matter. The subtlety of the accompanying left hand, the chord balance where each press makes a minuscule and independent weight difference – so fragile that an extra two grams of finger pressure can destroy everything.

Pedaling, joining consecutive notes by using overlapping fingers to maintain a kind of singing line, even the spaces where you physically choose to breathe, all have a profound impact on the final performance. It contains fewer notes and yet somehow, paradoxically, it describes a larger universe within those notes. And since art is often parallel to life, so is it in our physical world.

I find tremendous value in slowness. A tremendous value in simplicity, at least. As Marco Aurelio says: do less, better. Because most of what we do or say is not essential. If you can remove it, you will get more peace of mind. The more you eliminate, the more focus and peace of mind you will find.

The past seven weeks have shown me what can be removed. What is not essential. And the list is longer than I ever imagined. The mindless distractions that had become pseudo-reflective rather than conscious, the easy familiarity of getting caught up in the daily dramas and panics of adrenaline-fueled work and relationships. The rifirrafes and the urgent thought in excess, the rooted and unstoppable need to move that makes the fact of standing still into something unbearable. The inability to simply be.

Imagine re-emerging in the world not as a return to normality, but rather as a new beginning based on something smaller, simpler. Something slower, really focused on the few important notes we have to play with and not on the excess noise that existed in our lives before. What a profound opportunity.

What a beautiful and powerful feeling to have the opportunity to dig into the desolation of the recent past. I don’t want to go back to normal. I want to start again, doing less, better.

