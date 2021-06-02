The valley strips that you will use to charge your electric

What has changed on our bill?

Yes, the cost of kWh has changed, but also the way we read our bills. From now on there is a single network access toll, a concept that accounts for almost 42% of our bill and that was previously divided into 6 options. However, the most important thing is the price that the light will have depending on the hours Punta, Llano and Valle.

The rush hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to return to six in the afternoon until 10 at night. It is easy to do the calculation and see that, at first, it will directly affect the moments that we usually use the most and, therefore, our pocket will suffer. The hours plain are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at which time we will take the opportunity to put dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and the rest of the most popular appliances.

The Hora Valle is designed, without a doubt, to encourage the use of electric cars, or rather so as not to be harmed by it. They occur between 12 at night and eight in the morning, but also throughout the weekend. Yet another reason to leave your laundry and household cleaning for your holidays.

What’s more, you can hire two power sections different for the Valley and Peak hours. In this way, you can increase consumption at night, when it will be cheaper without affecting the rest of the day, in order to get a faster charge and complete the batteries in a matter of a few hours.