The inhabitants of the Mexico’s valley They must comply with all the measures of healthy distance until further notice, since the governments of CDMX and Edomex consider that there are still no conditions to change the sanitary traffic light. Read: 50% complaints against the SAT rise

Since the pandemic hit the country, the Valle de México Metropolitan Area has been the region with the highest level of contagion, according to figures from the federal government.

We continue at a red light, throughout the next week, this implies that they follow healthy distance measures, if we do not need to leave, we stay at home, “said the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum.

Starting next week, every Tuesday, the federal Ministry of Health will report to the Government the color that corresponds to the Capital, which will be analyzed to define, the following Friday, if there is a color change or continues with it, the President pointed out in a videoconference.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, indicated that not No activity will resume next week as the risk of further spread of Covid-19 remains.

“As announced by the Ministry of Health, in the State of Mexico we are still at the red light, which means that we are still in the stage of maximum risk of contagion and cannot return to activities yet,” Del Mazo announced in Twitter

The President anticipated that the regional traffic light for the Valley of Mexico, the Valley of Toluca and the North and South areas of the entity will be updated weekly, based on the decrease in infections, patients or hospitalized.

“Every week the color of the traffic light in which we are as a State will be announced and we will also make known the activities that may be resumed,” he warned.

The Governor recalled that only with the fulfillment of sanitary measures by the population will conditions change and will activity increase within the new normality.

It will also depend on that effort that we make that we can advance in the colors of the traffic lights as soon as possible, to have a safe return, “added Del Mazo.

Sheinbaum recalled that the number of new cases and hospitalized will determine the changes in the epidemiological traffic light.

“In the last 8 days, the number of beds occupied in hospitals has practically not changed, according to the scientific criteria established for the Country, this means that we are at a red light and we will not change to orange until it decreases by several consecutive days, “he stressed.

Yesterday, in the 56 public and 20 private hospitals in the CDMX, there were 4,420 people hospitalized for Covid-19 or suspected and 1,353 intubated.

