The Valladolid player explodes after being fined for going to the center to buy during the quarantine for coronavirus

Pedro Porro, young soccer player of Real Valladolid, has been fined this Monday for skipping the quarantine to travel tohe city center of Pucelana to make the purchase. The player, who lives in the municipality of Boecillo, made the sanction public with an extensive message published on his official Twitter profile that was later deleted, but which could be read for a few minutes. In that text, the Extremadura side accepted the fine, but complained about the forms of the agents who sanctioned him.

«I just went shopping and I have been fined for going from where my house is, to the center of Valladolid. It is a very small town where I live. I think it is very good and great that I am fined if I am not doing what the Government says, but one thing does not take away from another. I only went to buy and they ended up fining me. With that said, I am very angry at how some people speak, how they are rude to you. I just ask that no one is more than anyone and speaking with respect you reach many places, “Pedro Porro began explaining on social networks.

Complains about the ways of the agents

The young soccer player asks respect for his person: «There it seems that some do not know what this is. I put it so that you know that even if you need something, anything, do not leave the house, stay at home that the thing is very ugly. I only ask respect for myself, the fine does not matter exactly to me (let’s see, it does not matter to me, but it is a matter for the Government, it is its rules and I respect them). But what I am not going to happen is that they disrespect me, wondering “what the hell” I did here if it belonged to Don Benito, Badajoz ».

«First find out and tell me well; second, find out what I went to buy and then you fine me. They have done everything backwards and above all, I repeat myself, disrespecting me. And those who truly go out without reason are not fined. A hug to all and have a good quarantine. Stay at home », finished the Valladolid player, visibly angry with the police forms. Hours later, Pedro Porro also apologized via Twitter with the following message:

– Pedro Porro (@ Pedroporro29_) March 23, 2020