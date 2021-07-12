The Valencian Justice endorses the curfew in 32 municipalities

Police control. (Photo: LOCAL POLICE VALENCIA / Europa Press)

The contentious administrative chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community has endorsed the new restrictions requested by the Generalitat in the face of the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by the Public Ministry, the Prosecutor’s Office does not oppose the required measures and now it will be the Contentious Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) that will resolve this matter.

The judges received the request from the Generalitat last Friday and, according to official procedures, it was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for a ruling, something that it has just done in a favorable sense.

The measures required by the Consell refer to the night curfew between 1:00 and 6:00 in 40 municipalities with a high incidence of coronavirus and the limitation of social gatherings to ten people in all spaces.

