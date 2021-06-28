the Valencian firm makes the leap to the large appliance

Important day today for Cecotec. The Valencian firm, which until now only bet on the small appliance (robot vacuum cleaners, kitchen robots, vacuum cleaners …), finally makes the leap to the large appliance with the launch of its first washing machines. 23 washers, in fact. There is nothing.

Not only that, but the company has also immersed itself in household items with the launch of the Flow mattress range and its new line of kitchen utensils, such as pans and pots. According to the company, they want to launch up to 200 products within this range and what we have seen today is just a sample.

From vacuum cleaners to mattresses and I throw because it’s my turn

Bolero Wash & Dry 10700.

Without a doubt, the most striking of all that Cecotec has presented today is its leap to the large appliance with the Bolero range. There are 23 washers of different price ranges and functions and among which we find a washer dryer, the Bolero Wash & Dry 10700 Inverter. The product catalog is made up of five ranges (700, 600, 400, 200 and 100), each more basic. In the images below you can see the differences between them:

Comparison of washing machines (I).

Comparison of washing machines (II)

The main characteristics of the different ranges are that the Bolero 700 is a washer-dryer, the Bolero 600 have steam cleaning, the Bolero 400 have HygienePro (the washing machine cleans itself), the Bolero 200 have a program called “My Favorite” (which is customizable). The Bolero 100 are the most basic.

All of them share some specifications, such as the hexagonal drum (called DiamondCare). According to Cecotec, this finish facilitates the cleaning and sliding of the garments, something that should result in a more careful and gentle wash.

Regarding prices, the figure depends on the range. To give some examples: the Bolero Wash & Dry 10700 costs 549.90 euros. the Bolero DressCode 9600 439.90 euros, the Bolero DressCode 8200 389.90 euros and the Bolero DressCode 8000 319.90 euros. They will be available soon.

Having seen the washing machines, let’s go with the mattresses. These belong to the Flow Series which, in turn, will be composed of different ranges that will include spring and memory foam mattresses at affordable prices. At the moment they do not have a release date, but we can get an idea of ​​the prices.

One of the most affordable models is the Flow Foamessence 2000, a 21-centimeter multilayer mattress with a high-resistance core for 139 euros. In the middle part we have the Flow Hybridspring Fresh 6000, a 30-centimeter multi-layer hybrid mattress with a high-resistance core, MovingSpring, Fresh and SlikySoft + for 399 euros. Finally, for 499 euros we have the Flow Viscoluxe Fresh & Clean 7900, which is a 28-centimeter multi-layer hybrid cover mattress with a high-resistance core that adapts to our shape.

The third curious product line is Cecotec Polka. What are they? Kitchen tools, such as pans and pots, but also utensils such as ladles, skimmers, etc. It is one of the great efforts of Cecotec, to the point that they assure that they are going to launch 200 products within this category. There are no prices or release date, for now.

And so we end the small appliances, which have also had some prominence during the presentation. On the one hand, Cecotec has presented the Rockstar 1500, a handheld vacuum cleaner with scrubbing function, 90 minutes of autonomy and flexible. It will cost 289 euros.

They have also launched the Fast & Furious 9040 Absolute ironing center (189.90 euros), which have a different design in which the plate is placed vertically; new dehumidifiers 10, 16 and 20 liters; the Mambo Havana, a kitchen robot with two jugs, seven-inch touch screen and mobile app (489.90 euros, a rice cooker called Ricefusion (35.90 euros) and a air oven which can act as a conventional oven (186.90 euros).