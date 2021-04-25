The Valencian Community will vaccinate 250,000 people next week

The Valencian Department of Universal Health and Public Health plans to administer in the next seven days 249,743 doses of the four vaccines which are already authorized in the European market.

Health has indicated that “it will keep all the spaces and vaccination centers active for the time necessary to administer these nearly 250,000 doses,” while waiting for the number of vaccines received to increase and, in the words of the Minister Ana Barceló, “we can vaccinate all seven days if necessary and thus we reach the optimal rhythm that we all want and for which we have prepared ourselves, “according to the Generalitat in a statement.

Barceló explained that this first week “has been the definitive test that has shown that the Valencian Community is fully prepared to receive half a million vaccinations weekly and administer them smoothly. “

The councilor has highlighted the combination of three factors that make this possible: “The exemplary behavior of citizens, the unlimited commitment of public health professionals who they are the true engine of vaccination and the enormous coordinated work of the teams of the regional secretariats of Public Health and Efficiency and Sanitary Technology “.

Distribution by vaccine types and target groups

From the new formula added this past week, Janssen, The Generalitat Valenciana will distribute 14,890 single doses. The rural, remote or widely dispersed areas will be its destination and its recipients, people between 70 and 79 years old.

From Pfizer, the largest amount will go to second doses of large dependents and people older than 70 years, while another 60,000 will be inoculated, as a first dose, to people older than 70 years. The total doses of this pharmaceutical that will be used is 170,493. In this group, people who use sheltered housing will also be vaccinated.

From Moderna they will be inoculated 9,120 doses, of which, most, will go to first doses of people considered high risk.

AstraZeneca will be used for first doses in people aged 60 to 65 (born between 1956 and 1961). Approximately 55,240 doses distributed between large vaccination centers and remote or dispersed basic health areas.