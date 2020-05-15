phase 1 of de-escalation, as Efe sources close to the negotiations that are ongoing to address this process have informed Efe. “data-reactid =” 26 “> The Valencian Community will pass entirely from phase zero to phase 1 of the de-escalation, as reported to Efe sources close to the negotiations that are ongoing to address this process.

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, met with the Valencian Community precisely this Thursday, at the end of the weekly appearance in the Congress of Deputies.

After the Council, the minister will offer a press conference where he will specify which communities are the ones that change phase, as the director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, who pointed out last Sunday that there are regions, such as the Valencian Community, which may soon be ready to change phases.

The president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, showed on Monday his confidence that this Community could go to phase 1 next week, since he believed that this territory already fulfilled all the criteria established by the Ministry of Health last week.

11 communities, Ceuta and Melilla, already in phase 1

Until now, and as a result of the first round of talks for the de-escalation process, eleven communities and the two autonomous cities have been able to relax social distancing measures and resume some activities.

Specifically, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja, Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country, in addition to the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, although the latter already had some islands in this phase 1. Along with them, Ceuta and Melilla .

In addition, in other communities, only some provinces or certain sanitary areas initially went to phase 1. They were Andalusia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and the Valencian Community. The Community of Madrid did not enter phase 1.

In this second round of contacts, the Generalitat Valenciana asked Health that the fourteen health departments that are still in phase 0 of the de-escalation advance to phase 1, although with two restrictions.

One of them is that the measure to allow social gatherings of up to ten people be postponed in a single health department – “due to its uniqueness” and that the authorities have not specified until they speak to the affected mayors.

The other is that the measure of being able to hold cultural acts and shows outdoors with the attendance of less than 200 people does not apply throughout the territory of the Community.

Can the coronavirus be transmitted through food?

