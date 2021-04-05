The Valencia players left the pitch after an alleged racist insult to Diakhaby

The footballers of the Valencia left the field of play during the match they were playing against the Cadiz in the Ramón de Carranza. The reason is still unknown, but it could be because of a racist insult he received Diakhaby.

After half an hour of play a tangana was mounted between both clubs, but the two protagonists were Juan Cala by the Cádiz and Mouctar Diakhaby, footballer of the Valencia. The players quickly separated and at the end of the discussion, the central defender of the Valencian team decided to leave the playing field. Gayá and Paulista They were the first to accompany him and finally the rest of the Che team withdrew.

Huge mess. Valencia leaves the field of play. Tremendous anger from Diakhaby. # LaCasadelF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/V1Rj7IS8us – Football in Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) April 4, 2021

The footballers of the Cadiz They stayed on the green, but after a few minutes they also went to the changing room tunnel waiting for the problem to be solved and the game, which went 1-1 with goals from Cala and Gameiro, be resumed. In the changing rooms, the referee of the match Medié Jiménez, held a meeting with Diakhaby.

After the minutes the players of the Cadiz first and then those of the Valencia while all the footballers talked about what happened. The one who did not return was Diakhaby, which was replaced by Hugo Guillamón. The referee allowed the 22 protagonists to warm up for five minutes for the time the match was stopped before resuming.

The team has met and decides to return to fight for the shield but firm in condemning racism of all @valenciacf in all its forms. 𝗡𝗢 𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗢 # JuntsAnemAMUNT # AllToPlayFor – Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 4, 2021

The Valencia issued a statement condemning racism, but that it was himself Diakhaby the one who asked his teammates to return to the field to fight for victory. Creek he also jumped to the green, but was substituted at half-time.