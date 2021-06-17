The Valencia Half and Marathon renew confidence in Transvia

06/17/2021 at 5:38 PM CEST

Upon confirmation by the Organization of the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Half Marathon and Marathon that the races will be held with popular participation on the scheduled dates of 2021, October 24 and December 5, respectively, both tests They have sealed a new renewal between Transvia Sport and SD Correcaminos to continue working closely in the management and care of all the brokers who travel to Valencia City of Running to participate in the two best races in Spain.

From the portal, Transvia Sport, a brand specialized in sports tourism of the Valencian company Transvia, offers runners and their companions a wide hotel offer and services specially adapted to your needs. Refund of the amount of the reservation in case of injury, free transfer from the hotel at the start and return on the day of the race, late check out until 4:00 p.m. or adapted breakfast from 05:30 a.m., are some of the added values ​​included, in the more than 70 establishments that make up the tourist offer in Valencia.

Paco Borao, president of SD Correcaminos, and Jose More, director of Transvia – Much more than travel, renewed this agreement that since 2014 links Transvia Sport as a travel agency coordinator of the care and management of those attending the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon and the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Half Marathon.