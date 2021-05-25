The Valencia Clinic has not used a machine donated by Amancio Ortega for a year

The Hospital Clínico de València has been idle for a year and has not been put into operation an intracranial radiosurgery team donated by the Amancio Ortega Foundation due to the lack of a license from the City Council, according to the newspaper Las Provincias on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health announced in December 2019 that this Leksell Gamma Knife system equipment, the first to be installed in a public hospital in Spain, would be incorporated the following year after bidding for the works that had to be carried out in the Clinical Hospital to allow its installation.

On August 2020 The tender for the works to adapt spaces for the implantation of this equipment in the Clinic’s Radiotherapy Service was published on the contracting platform, by an amount of 478,536.02 euros and a duration of four months. These works were to consist of the reform and reconstruction of existing spaces in the basement of the building, within the Radiotherapy service, where the new treatment equipment will be located.

In this regard, the Valencia City Council indicates that it has already contacted the Ministry of Health to “expedite the process” of the license and “May the works begin as soon as possible”, as reported by municipal sources.

From the municipal ‘popular’ group in the council, the delay of one year to reform the space in the hospital to install this gamma-ray scalpel radiosurgery machine has been attributed to the fact that the municipal license is still waiting for “the current traffic jam with more than 8,000 files pending resolution for years.

In this regard, the PP spokesperson in the town hall, María José Catalá, regretted in a statement that this “traffic jam suffered by the activities and urban planning department no longer only affects investors who want to open a business in the city or build homes , but also to the health system of all Valencians who They cannot count on technological advances due to the blocking of licenses by the Government of Compromís and PSOE “.

For this reason, he has urged the municipal government, made up of Compromís and PSPV, to speed up the procedures to be able to obtain the license for the Clinical Hospital and start up the new machine that will serve “to improve the health of the city’s residents.” “A tool that has been idle and stored for more than a year waiting to solve the municipal bureaucracy costs, “he added.

However, according to municipal sources, currently the number of licenses in process is 3,366, 67 percent less than those with the PP in 2015 (10,150 files on that date). Regarding the resolution deadlines in new construction licenses, technician assignment deadline has been shortened from nine months in 2015 to four in 2021.