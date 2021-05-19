The Valencia City Council reallocates 47 million for the pandemic, 21% for the EMT due to the fall in travelers and income

The Valencia City Council undertakes this week the fourth reorganization of the municipal budget of 2021 to allocate funds both to municipal services that manage aid and services related to the impact of the pandemic of the coronavirus as well as their own entities and companies, which have also seen their accounts deteriorate as a result of the restrictions. The most paradigmatic case is that of EMT, which, with 10 million euros, takes 21% of the 47 million euros foreseen in the credit modifications.

In this way, resources will be injected to combat the youth unemployment, increase aid to businesses or increase social aid, but economic items will also be reoriented to refloat the Palacio de Congresos, the Palau de la Música, Aumsa or Turismo València, and a third block will be used to reorient investments, both in redevelopments and lighting, sports facilities or improvements in the Devesa-Albufera.

These credit modifications, whose funds come from the municipal remnants (savings), will be approved in the Governing Board this Friday, later in the Finance Commission and finally, in the Municipal Plenary session this month.

Areas

Social services. An extra 4 million euros are allocated to social services to alleviate the context of the social crisis that has occurred. For particularly vulnerable sectors such as the elderly and children, 700,000 euros are enabled.

Employment plans. 1.6 million euros for municipal training and employment plans.

Local commerce. 1.2 million are destined to boost small businesses.

Culture and Sports. For the promotion of culture, festive culture and sports 1.1 million euros are injected.

Modernization. The technological modernization of the City Council itself is reinforced with 300,000 euros in the context of online assistance and teleworking.

Local entities

EMT. The Municipal Transport Company will receive an injection of 10 million euros through a capital increase to face the losses generated by the pandemic due to the fall in travelers and income.

Congress Palace. The extraordinary contribution amounts to 1.3 million in a context of a decrease in congresses and events due to Covid.

Palau de la Música. The municipal music center will receive an additional 500,000 euros.

Aumsa. The City Council will inject 1.1 million euros into the municipal company for urban actions and the promotion of public housing.

Tourism Valencia. This municipal foundation will receive 400,000 euros from the last credit modification.

Investments

Pedestrian improvements. Two global accessibility projects in the field of pedestrian mobility are included, totaling 4 million euros.

Redevelopments. Urban accessibility improvements are contemplated on roads such as Carrer de la Democràcia (about 1 million euros); the urbanization of the Plaza Músic Antoni Eiximeno (1.4 million) or the pedestrianization of the Vila Barberà street, between Doctor Gil y Morte and Bailén (300,000 euros); as well as the drafting of several projects such as the redevelopment of the Marina area, in JJ Dómine (600,000 euros) or the cultural Boulevard project in Guillem de Castro and Xàtiva (800,000 euros).

Parkland. The renaturation of the Ausiàs March avenue (1.9 million) and the drafting of the project to remodel the Remonta garden (500,000 euros) have been budgeted.

Municipal markets. This modification meets the needs of municipal markets, as in the case of the Torrefiel market (400,000 euros), with the repair of its roofs, the improvement of energy efficiency in the Jesús market (400,000 euros), or the redevelopment of the around the Grau market (400,000 euros).

Sports and cultural facilities. The sports endowments in Nou Moles (1 million), the development of the Pont de Fusta, Beniferri and Tres Creus football fields (400,000), as well as the cultural and library facilities in Carme (642,000 euros) receive funds .

Devesa-Albufera. 5.5 million euros will be invested in the improvement of the Devesa and the Albufera natural park.

Other investments. The promotion of public purchase of innovation (1.9 million), investments in public lighting (1.1 million), the installation of photovoltaic equipment for 3.9 million euros and the construction of burial units for 1 million euros. euros are included in the listing.

Ribó: “Job creation and social rescue”

“The exceptional period experienced by the coronavirus pandemic has dragged many people in Valencia into a very difficult economic situation, has weighed down many businesses that create jobs and wealth in the city, and has forced the City Council to adapt some of its projects”, has affirmed the mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó.

For this reason, he emphasizes that the credit modification “aims to maintain and create employment, the rebound of the local economy in our neighborhoods, and the social rescue of those people who are experiencing the worst.”

For his part, the Councilor for the Treasury, Borja Sanjuan, has stated that this year “the municipal remnants will be used to combat the effects of Covid and invest in the city.” As he explained, with this fourth budgetary modification there has been “a relevant milestone in this town hall” and that consists of allocating these savings to “the economic reactivation of the city and to help residents to cope with the consequences of the pandemic “, instead of the amortization of municipal debt.

Criticisms of PP and Citizens

From the opposition, the popular municipal spokesperson, Maria Jose Catalá, has stated that 30% of the remainder goes “to cover holes in the public sector, not to help the people most affected after the pandemic”, and has cited the case of the EMT.

From Ciudadanos, your spokesperson, Fernando Giner, has warned that Valencians “will have to pay another ten million to the bottomless pit of the EMT” and has criticized the “great lack of planning in the municipal budget” and a management “incapable and ruinous” in the EMT.