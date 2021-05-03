The Valencia City Council and the SD Correcaminos renew their agreement for the Valencia Marathon

05/03/2021 at 1:26 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Municipal Sports Foundation, an autonomous body of the Valencia City Council, and the Roadrunner Sports Society they have collaboration agreement renewed between both entities that will allow them to continue being the organizers of the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon during the next four years, until 2024.

This collaboration, started for the first time in the year 2011 and now renewed for the third time, has allowed us to work together on the growth and projection of what is currently the third fastest marathon in the world, the best test in Spain according to the RFEA, and one of the most massive on the planet in terms of participation, in addition to one of eleven events worldwide cataloged with the World Athletics Platinum Label.

With the start of this cooperation, now renewed until 2024, the Valencia Marathon sought a new location on the calendar at the end of the year to attract more international participants and projected the image of València to the world from the Ciutat de les Arts i les Cièncias, epicenter of the event since the 2011 edition. Thanks to the joint work of the club and the public institution, it has also been achieved, with the impulse of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation as main contributor, improve sports records at the first world level, exceed 21,000 runners in the finish line in 2019 or reach the 30,000 registered participants in 2020 those who were prevented from leaving by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilar Bernabé, councilor for sports at the Valencia City Council and president of the FDM Valencia, acknowledged that “in these years collaborating We have been a benchmark in Spain and in the world, the recognition of the Platinum Label of World Athletics and that the test is at the highest international level as demonstrated last year with the records achieved in the Elite Edition on its 40th anniversary. And if the pandemic had allowed it, we would have had the first marathon with 30,000 runners through the streets of Valencia. When the health emergency passes we hope to see a popular marathon with those figures & rdquor ;.

Paco Borao, director of the Valencia Marathon and president of SD Correcaminos, assured that “this collaboration between a historic club in the city and the City Council, through its Municipal Sports Foundation, has allowed us to see the Marathon grow thanks to joint work and cooperation which is the envy of many other cities & rdquor ;.