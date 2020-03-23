The Vagrant confirms launch on Nintendo Switch

Despite the great Indie World presentation we had last week, we continue to receive announcements about indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. This time we have to talk about something more “classic”, although we won’t have to go back many years to try this title. The Vagrant It is a 2D action RPG game that came out for PC through the Steam platform in 2013. But today we discovered that this title will land on Nintendo Switch, many years after its original release and possibly as exclusive (for the moment) on consoles, already that only the Nintendo console has been confirmed.

The Vagrant

This has been revealed by the company DICO. The game originally developed by the studio O.T.K Games will arrive on Nintendo Switch thanks to DICO (presumably throughout this year, although the company has not confirmed a launch window) and will be distributed by Rainy frog, who has already worked in the distribution of games like GIGA WRECKER.

At The Vagrant, we follow the story of Vivian, a mercenary who tries to discover the truth of his lineage as he travels the world of Mythrilia. The title features handmade graphics and animations, a system to combine movements and skills and create combos, around 70 different monsters against whom to fight and a wide variety of equipment to get to improve our character. In addition, the story has different endings to make the adventure more unexpected. Finally, if the original title was already localized to 9 languages ​​(including Spanish), this adaptation will also have localization to French.

See also

We are still waiting to know more details about The Vagrant, including when it will be available on Nintendo Switch. A new title that joins the long list of indie games currently available on the Nintendo hybrid.

Source

Related