The vaccines have arrived! CONMEBOL will begin its vaccination campaign against COVID-19



CONMEBOL ensures the realization of the Copa América 2020.

Photo: Nathalia Aguilar / AFP / Getty Images

Alejandro Dominguez, president of the CONMEBOL, reported the receipt of “vaccines for South American football“. The company Sinovac Biotech sent the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. They arrived in Uruguay and were received by Domínguez and by Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Federation.

Domínguez, who posed with the Copa América trophy next to the vaccine shipment, pointed out that CONMEBOL “will become the first civil organization in the world to undertake a vaccination that will benefit thousands of families in the 10 countries of the Confederation“.

Historical! Vaccines for South American football are already in South America. @Conmebol will become the first civil organization in the world to undertake a vaccination that will benefit thousands of families in the 10 countries and that will represent a valuable … pic.twitter.com/znMuz4UJl5 – Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) April 29, 2021

He also thanked the President of Uruguay, the Sinovac company, the Chinese Government and other entities and officials who allowed the agreement. The vaccines will be made available to the 10 countries that make up CONMEBOL to vaccinate the respective squads, coaching staff, and personnel involved in the upcoming Copa América 2020, which will be played in Colombia and Argentina.

I cannot fail to thank, on behalf of the entire South American football family, the president of Uruguay, @LuisLacallePou, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the Chinese Government, the secretary of the Uruguayan presidency, @AlvaroDelgadoUy, the Minister of Sports, pic. twitter.com/dbG9AwtOZB – Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) April 29, 2021

It should be noted that getting vaccinated is not mandatory. Anyone who declines the offer will not be excluded from the contest.