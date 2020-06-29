© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is before a committee of the House of Representatives.

The United States has recorded a record growth in coronavirus cases in recent days. « The window of opportunity to stop » the pandemic « is closing », the Health Secretary has warned. Even the vice president has urged citizens to wear a mask, despite previous reluctance, especially when experts believe that, even if a vaccine is developed in the coming months, it will only have limited effectiveness in curbing the disease.

Fauci assures that a vaccine will not suppose total immunity

The director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and White House expert against coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, has assured this Sunday that a vaccine against COVID-19 will not mean total immunity for the entire population, as it would be effective only among « 70 % and 75% ”.

There are also many citizens who refuse to be vaccinated, making it « unlikely » that the United States will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to end the pandemic, according to an interview with CNN.

« The best one we have done is measles, which is 97% to 98% effective, » he said, « It would be wonderful if we got there. I don’t think we will. I would settle for [un] 70%, 75% effective. «

Fauci has previously assured that the vaccine will be ready by the end of the year or early 2021. However, a third of Americans have already indicated that they will not use it even if it is effective and inexpensive, according to a CNN poll.

With information from CNN

The Secretary of Health warns that the « window is closing » to control the pandemic

Health Secretary Alex Azar warned this Sunday that the « window is closing » for the United States to control the pandemic, as confirmed cases are rebounding in most of the country and some states are dealing with a record number of hospitalizations.

« Things are very different from two months ago, » he told CNN, « it is a very, very serious situation and the window is closing so we can take action and keep this under control. »

He did suggest, however, that the United States is better positioned to handle the pandemic than before, citing increased testing, contact tracing, hospital capacity, reserves of personal protective equipment and progress toward therapeutics, and vaccines under development. .

« We have to act, and people must act responsibly, » he said in another interview to NBC News, Telemundo’s sister network. « We need social distance. We need to wear masks if we are in environments where we cannot maintain social distance, particularly in these hot areas, » he urged the population.

At a White House coronavirus task force press conference Friday, the first in nearly two months, Vice President Mike Pence said the United States had « flattened the curve. » This Sunday, however, it overstepped the mark. the 38,000 in a single day.

With information from NBC News and CNN

The rebound in cases leads several states to back down on reopening measures

The coronavirus pandemic already reaches the number of 10 million people infected worldwide and the global number of reported deaths is 500,000, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University.

Approximately one in four of those deaths, more than 126,000, have been reported in the United States, where the number of infected people exceeds 2.5 million. Brazil follows with the highest number of deaths, with more than 57,000, or approximately one in nine.

In at least 26 states there has been a record increase in daily infections and 11 have slowed their reopening plans, including the three most populous and where a large part of the Latino population is also concentrated: Florida, Texas and California.

In California, the governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered this Sunday to close all the bars that had reopened in the counties of Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare.

State authorities also asked Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus counties to issue local health orders to close the bars.

« Californians must remain vigilant against this virus, » Newsom said, « it is still circulating in California and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. So it is critical that we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in counties that are experiencing the biggest increases. «

Florida hit a new daily record of more than 9,500 new infections Saturday, and beach closures were ordered in several counties.

South Carolina, Nevada and Georgia also reported record numbers. And Washington state halted its return to normality due to a growing number of cases and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

In Texas 6,000 new cases were reported Saturday, an increase that comes weeks after Governor Greg Abbot authorized the reopening of certain businesses in early May. Bars and restaurants were ordered closed on Friday to mitigate the spread of the virus.

« COVID-19 has taken a very fast and dangerous turn in Texas in the past few weeks, » said Abbott.

Unlike Trump, Pence encourages the use of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday encouraged people living in areas with coronavirus outbreaks to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

« We encourage everyone to wear a mask in the affected areas, » said Pence, « where social distancing cannot be maintained, wearing a mask is a good idea, especially young people. »

President Donald Trump has refused to wear a mask in public places, although he did wear it during a private tour of a Ford plant in Michigan weeks ago.

« The president should be an example. You know, real men wear masks, » House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said in an interview with ABC on Sunday. « Be an example to the country and wear the mask, » he added, « It is not about protecting yourself. It is about protecting others and their families. »

With information from NBC News