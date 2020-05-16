The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of health professionals and biotech companies to start working against the clock with the aim of finding the vaccine that would definitively combat the spread of the virus..

In that context It emerged that one of the vaccines created by a German company, which US President Donald Trump would have tried to buy, obtained “positive results” in its first tests..

It’s about the German biotech company CureVac, which last March was the subject of crossings between US administrations. and Germany.

The company confirmed that the drug he developed elicited an immune response in animals treated with a small dose and He announced that he will now start tests on humans.

Look also

A fintech bet on a new model where there are no “manager” positions. What they tried to do and how the novel model works.

“The candidate vaccine has the potential to induce a strong immune response to neutralize SARS-CoV-2,” said the firm, based in the city of Tübingen.

Through a statement published on its website, CureVac detailed that “data showed rapid induction of a balanced immune response with high levels of virus neutralization (VNT) and T-cell responses“

The firm announced that in June plans to conduct clinical tests on healthy human volunteers.

Furthermore, he stated that its laboratories have the capacity to eventually “supply several hundred million doses per year”.

The crosses of the past

Last March, it emerged that Trump would have offered to buy the exclusive rights to the now potential vaccine for about $ 1 billion..

Merkel and Trump, at the G20 held in the country

However, the firm itself denied it, although other versions indicate that, under pressure from Berlin, it should have rejected the offer..

Then from the Angela Merkel administration they accused Washington of trying to appropriate the project.

Even, before the eventual threat, the German government approved a project that strengthens control over foreign investors’ attempts to buy strategic companies.

The plan aims to strengthen legislation, and give priority to “the preservation of German security interests” and, in particular, over “the supply of certain essential goods, such as vaccines”.