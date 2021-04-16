The vaccine increases the antibodies of those who have passed the Covid-19 almost 700 times

04/16/2021 at 12:59 PM CEST

A study in people over 80 years of age, conducted by the Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy at the University of Birmingham and led by scientist Helen Marie Parry, compares the action of the Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines on both the antibody response as in the generation of T lymphocytes, key to long-term protection.

The result of the research, which has just been published in the journal The Lancet, assures the extremely high efficacy of the two vaccines, although one has a slight advantage in “short-term efficacy”, and the other is presented as more “effective long & rdquor ;.

Specifically, they have verified that 93% of people who have received the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine develop a strong protective response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, between the fifth and sixth week after the first puncture.

In the case of those vaccinated with Oxford AstraZeneca the figure is even, but remains at 87% after having received only the first dose.

The study, which has been carried out in recent months in the United Kingdom, is the first comparison between both vaccines Researchers from the Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, which includes scientists from 20 different centers, have participated in it.

The first figures on immunity after the first dose confirm the good data that we have learned after different studies.

The efficacy of T lymphocytes

The most novel result of this research is the difference they have found in the cellular response caused by vaccines for the generation of T lymphocytes, responsible for fighting the virus.

These are cells that circulate in the blood, are part of the immune system and their function is to directly attack foreign invaders to destroy infected cells.

From the beginning, there was hope that these cells would provide immunity to COVID-19 even as the antibodies appear to become less effective in fighting the disease over time.

Well, in this study they found that the AstraZeneca vaccine had a greater effect, more than double, than the Pfizer vaccine, both after administering the first dose.

And while it has been found that 31% of those vaccinated with AstraZeneca developed T cells, in the case of Pfizer they stayed in 12%.

The importance of this research may be very important when considering the benefits of the vaccination strategy that is being carried out with the Oxford vaccine, by delaying the second dose to twelve weeks.

And although more research is required, it appears to be a fairly safe formula, at least in this more vulnerable age group who develop a strong antibody response.

As stated by Paul Moss, professor of hematology at the University of Birmingham and principal investigator of the consortium, “the findings are reassuring for the many countries that have chosen to delay the administration of second doses.”

It could even cause other countries to come up with the same strategy to protect more people much faster, if only a little less.

But, he added, “it is important to understand how the immune response generated by these vaccines varies with age, the time that elapses between doses and the type of vaccine administered.”

Another important piece of information they have obtained in this research is that people who had already tested positive for Covid-19 had a very strong immune response after the first dose of the vaccine. As much as a nearly 700-fold increase in antibodies and a four-fold increase in T cells.

As explained by Dr. Parry, academic clinical professor at the University of Birmingham and first author of the paper, “previous natural infection improves immune responses to the & rdquor; and adds: “but all patients must receive both doses.”

Antibodies or T cells?

As Professor Moss has explained, and as we all probably know by now, antibody responses are very important in avoiding infection and reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, “but the cellular response is more subtle.”

And it is believed that T cells can protect against the severity of the disease, but they can also last longer than antibodies, and it is even believed that they can provide greater immunity against new variants.

This is how the professor explains it, assuring that “the antibody response can lose much more efficiency with the passage of time and in the face of new variants, than the cellular response, which is estimated to only lose between 10% and 20%. Because this is how the immune system works.

Combine vaccines?

Another important question that can be derived from this study, although more research is necessary, is the possibility of combining the doses of different vaccines to obtain greater efficacy or to adapt to different circumstances.

Given that in this first study we can observe a vaccine with a stronger cellular response (Oxford) and another with a higher production of antibodies, the possibility opens up to the future that vaccines can be mixed and combined in search of what is most necessary in each moment.

So much so that a study has been started that would also include Moderna and Novavax.

And since we are citing the Novavax vaccine, although it does not yet have the necessary approvals, it is important to know that it has a manufacturing agreement with the Galician pharmaceutical company Zendal to produce its antigen in O Porriño, Pontevedra.