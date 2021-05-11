The vaccine against all coronaviruses takes the first step: a project manages to protect animals

Creating a vaccine against all coronaviruses could help prevent future pandemics

The new vaccine, called the pan-coronavirus vaccine, triggers neutralizing antibodies through a nanoparticle. The nanoparticle is made up of the part of the coronavirus that allows it to bind to cell receptors in the body and is formulated with a chemical booster called an adjuvant. Success in primates is very relevant to humans.

“We began this work last spring knowing that, like all viruses, mutations would occur in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. The mRNA vaccines were already in development, so we were looking for ways to maintain its effectiveness once those variants appeared. “explains Dr. Barton F. Haynes, lead author of this work, which has been published in the journal Nature.

Not only did this approach provide protection against SARS-CoV-2, but the vaccine-induced antibodies also neutralized worrisome variants originating in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. “And the induced antibodies reacted with a fairly broad panel of coronaviruses,” adds Haynes.

The researchers built on previous studies on SARS, the respiratory disease caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-1. They found out that a person infected with SARS developed antibodies capable of neutralizing multiple coronaviruses, which suggested that a pan-coronavirus was possible.

The Achilles heel of coronaviruses is their receptor-binding domain, located in the S protein or spike that binds viruses to receptors on human cells. Although this binding site allows it to enter the body and cause infection, it can also be a target for antibodies.

The research team identified a particular receptor-binding domain site that is present in SARS-CoV-2, its circulating variants, and SARS-related bat viruses, which makes them highly vulnerable to cross-neutralizing antibodies. .

The team then designed a nanoparticle with this vulnerable spot. The nanoparticle is combined with a small molecule adjuvant, specifically, the Toll 7 and 8 receptor agonist called 3M-052, formulated with Alum, which was developed by 3M and the Infectious Diseases Research Institute. The adjuvant enhances the body’s immune response.

In tests of its effect in monkeys, the nanoparticle vaccine blocked COVID-19 infection by 100 percent. The new vaccine also caused significantly higher neutralization levels in animals than current vaccine platforms or natural infection in humans.

“Basically, what we have done is take multiple copies of a small part of the coronavirus to make the body’s immune system respond to it in a stronger way. We found that it not only increased the body’s ability to inhibit the virus from causing infection, it also targets this cross-reactive vulnerability site in the spike protein more frequently. We believe that this is why this vaccine is effective against SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2 and at least four of their common variants, in addition to other animal coronaviruses, “the researchers note.

“There have been three coronavirus epidemics in the last 20 years, so there is a need to develop effective vaccines that can target these pathogens before the next pandemic. This work represents a platform that could prevent, rapidly mitigate or extinguish a pandemic,” Haynes concludes.

