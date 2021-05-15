The vaccination in the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday goes to the Wizink Center due to the Atleti

The vaccination center of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium It will be closed this Sunday, May 16 for security reasons, because the football match between the Atlético de Madrid and the Osasuna Athletic Club.

As reported by Summa 112, all the people who had been summoned in this vaccination center will be treated at the complex WiZink Center, located in the Goya neighborhood of the capital.

The game that is played this Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano, a vaccination place for months, will be decisive since the rojiblanco team can be proclaimed La Liga champion.

Nine deceased by Covid in the last hours

The Community of Madrid has notified 1,454 new cases of coronavirus, of which 1,200 correspond to the last 24 hours, and 9 more deaths in hospitals, according to the report on the epidemiological situation of this Saturday, with data at the close of the previous day.

On the day of Friday 1,295 new cases of coronavirus were reported, 1,025 from the last 24 hours, and 15 more deaths in hospitals.

The number of hospitalized It is located at 1,359 in the ward -95 less compared to the previous day- and 467 in the ICU -seven less-, while 241 patients have been discharged from hospital. In addition, the number of patients in home follow-up by Primary Care remains at 3,501.

In the accumulated, the Community of Madrid has registered 714,639 positives, a total of 112,779 cases have required hospitalization, 11,417 have required ICU and 99,031 have been discharged from hospitals. Primary Care has carried out home monitoring of 807,706 patients.

Regarding the deceasedMortuary Health has counted a total of 24,011, of which 5,066 have been in health centers, 17,555 in hospitals, 1,360 in homes and 30 in other places.

Vaccination plan

Regarding the vaccination plan, the report indicates that a total of 2,913,306 doses have been administered of the 3,178,535 received, with 871,284 registered second doses and 23,338 unit-dose vaccines of Janssen, so that the percentage of the population of the Community of Madrid with the complete guideline stands at 13.2%.

Considering only the target population, established in 5.6 million of the 6.8 million citizens in the region, the percentage of immunized with the complete guideline amounts to 16%.