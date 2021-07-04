The vaccination graph with which Spain surpasses all ‘the greats’

Vaccination at the Wizink Center in Madrid on July 1. (Photo: Alejandro Martinez Velez / Europa Press via .)

Spain has caught an almost unbeatable vaccination rate in the last month. Last Friday, he again broke his own record for the second day in a row, administering 765,399 doses against the coronavirus in just 24 hours.

With 18.5 million people with the complete guideline, the goal of getting 25 million inhabitants to have their guideline by the week of July 19 seems achievable, as announced by Pedro Sánchez last week.

Sánchez himself has celebrated on Twitter the milestones that the country is achieving – thanks to health workers, scientists and the good disposition of the population – in its vaccination process. The President of the Government has echoed a graph produced by the Our World in Data platform in which it is observed that Spain is the country that administers the most doses per day per 100 inhabitants, surpassing Italy, Germany, France, and especially to the United Kingdom and the United States.

The United Kingdom and the United States, which started out strong, have now apparently lagged behind because of the population’s reluctance to receive the vaccine. In fact, the United States intended to arrive with 70% of the vaccinated population on this July 4, when it celebrates its Independence Day.

Currently, 55.3% of the US population has at least one dose of the vaccine, a similar percentage to that of Spain, with 54.7% of the population at least partially vaccinated.

