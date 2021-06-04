The usual gesture of a grandfather with his grandson that captivates Twitter: “It’s gold”

The gesture of a grandfather with his grandson. (Photo: Getty Images)

The writer and translator Aníbal Martín has told on his Twitter profile, where he accumulates more than 20,000 followers, the beautiful gesture that his grandfather has with him and that has served to remember that grandparents are the best.

The young man, who has recently published his book Adunia, has revealed that the owner of a Cáceres bookstore told his mother that an older man came to remind them to put his book in the window.

“When he doesn’t see my book, he goes in to tell him to put it on, that things are very bad and you have to promote young people. It turns out that he is my grandfather ”, has related Martín, author of this collection of etymological stories.

On Twitter, his post quickly went viral, and in a matter of hours, he garnered over 6,000 likes.

In addition, he has received many messages from users who remind that grandparents are the best and that he take full advantage of it.

