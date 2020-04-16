The OnePlus 8 is the economic and slightly smaller brother of the family of smartphones that the Chinese manufacturer has presented for the first half of 2020. This brings various changes, although the most notable is its price, which increases by 160 euros compared to to the OnePlus 7 and at 110 euros compared to the OnePlus 7T. This is his in-depth analysis.

OnePlus began its journey in the smartphone market with a simple but promising idea: to manufacture a very affordable phone with excellent performance. Under that ideological umbrella phones such as the OnePlus One, the OnePlus 2 or even the OnePlus 3 were born. None of them surpassed the Galaxy S or the contemporary iPhone, but they did meet, to a greater or lesser extent, the objective of offering a great product, at a very competitive price.

With the passage of time, the Chinese brand continued to expand its catalog and improve its products. More cameras, better screens, new processors and, above all, greater attention to detail. This increase in quality also brought with it a progressive rise in price, which was, however, still lower than the products of the highest range.

Buying a OnePlus product, therefore, remained a safe and easy option. Despite the rise in price, their smartphones were still in that successful and balanced window that allowed them to taste many of the benefits of the most expensive smartphones, but without paying out what they cost. Its great value for money was indisputable.

In 2019, however, the brand decided to divide its portfolio into two different paths: on the one hand, the standard OnePlus 7, following the original approach; and on the other, the OnePlus 7 Pro, which granted itself the license to increase the sale price above the usual with the justification, yes, of an even better experience. The strategy, broadly speaking, was successful. There were details that could still be improved (such as the camera, the absence of wireless charging, etc.), but there were also many other aspects in which the new models shone (such as the UFS 3.0 memory or the 90 Hz screen in the Pro model). And the price, despite the escalation, was still in a fairly accurate window.

In 2020, everything pointed to OnePlus replicating that same strategy. And, in a certain sense, this has been the case: we have two models –one more advanced than the other–, differential technologies –such as 120 Hz in the Pro variant– and hardware according to 2020 standards. The only change –or perhaps the most relevant – in the strategy has been the price. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro hit the market from 559 and 709 euros, respectively. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, meanwhile, will be sold from 709 and 909 euros, respectively. This represents an increase of between 150 and 200 euros compared to previous generations.

To justify the price increase, the product must also improve accordingly. And that is precisely the unknown that I have tried to solve in the last days. Is the OnePlus 8 a product that lives up to what is expected?

On the outside, the OnePlus 8 represents a major leap over the previous generation. It dispenses with the notch, the frames surrounding the screen are slightly thinner and the finish on the back (matte) is very pleasant to the touch. It also feels more refined and conveys higher quality construction. In fact, the OnePlus 8 feels more exquisite and premium than certain competing products.

Another great success is the range of colors, especially the green model, which offers a very good balance: it is different but it does not end up being strident. The most daring can also opt for the Interstellar Glow variant, with a gradient of shades similar to the Instagram icon. And for the more conservative, a black variant is also offered.

Aesthetically, the OnePlus 8 represents a major leap from the previous generation

The screen, meanwhile, is 6.55 inches in size and, for the first time in a non-Pro model, is slightly curved on the sides. The radius of the curve is less than that of the OnePlus 7 Pro but greater than that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, in which it is minimal. Aesthetically, its presence is striking, but functionally it does have certain disadvantages, such as a slight degradation of image quality.

Another notable element of the screen is the perforation through which the front camera emerges. It is located in the upper left corner and has a very small diameter, which helps it to go more unnoticed than the notch of the previous generation. This solution does not leave a front as clean as the OnePlus 7 Pro’s motorized camera, but it does offer greater durability by not involving moving parts.

As for the panel, it uses OLED technology, it has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and, in addition, it reaches a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. It is not the most advanced panel in the sector – that award is debated among the OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra – but it does offer very good quality. The maximum level of brightness is very high, the contrast ratio is excellent and the representation of colors – if the most neutral calibration mode is activated – is very accurate. This may be the best screen – or one of the best – within its price range.

Beneath the display is an optical fingerprint sensor. Its operation, as in most of this type, is slightly slower than in conventional physical readers. However, this is not a problem on a day-to-day basis. At no time have I come to feel that this reader is ineffective or takes too long to read the print.

I would go so far as to say that the OnePlus 8 is today’s fastest Android smartphone.

Under the hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC, between 8 and 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. This, together with the excellent optimization work that OnePlus performs with the software and at 90 Hz of the screen, makes the experience of using the OnePlus 8 simply excellent. The device responds with great speed, fluidity and consistency to all the actions that the user performs. Honestly, I would go so far as to say that this is the fastest Android smartphone available today – just like its older brother, the OnePlus 8 Pro.

In this great performance, as I said, the software has a great weight, an area in which OnePlus does a great job of optimization. But not only does his good faith stay there. OxygenOS is one of the cleanest, most consistent and cleanest customization layers of the moment. In some ways, in fact, I’d say it’s even more refined than the Google Pixel UI, which is commonly used as a reference among Android phones. Also, except for some OnePlus apps (which can be easily uninstalled), the phone comes free of bloatware and unnecessary apps, which is appreciated.

The software also intervenes efficiently in the management of the battery, which offers a very solvent performance with its 4,300 mAh. It won’t lead the rankings in this regard, but it does promise great charger independence even with technologies like active 90Hz refresh rate. For reference: the OnePlus 8 has lasted almost two full days with almost 6 hours of screen on.

For nourishment, the OnePlus 8 uses the WARP Charge 30T system, which injects up to 30W with the original power adapter. In less than 30 minutes, the phone can go from 0% to 50%, which is handy for certain situations where you barely have time to refill the phone’s battery.

What is missing, yes, is the compatibility with the Qi standard of wireless charging. The superior model, the OnePlus 8 Pro, is the first OnePlus to incorporate this technology, but the brand has decided to do without it in the cheapest model. It could be understood that this model is not capable of wirelessly as fast as the OnePlus 8 Pro (at 30W), but the complete absence of the Qi standard, in a product of 709 euros announced in 2020, begins to be inadmissible.

The OnePlus 8 supports 5G, though given the state of the networks this shouldn’t influence the purchase decision.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, like most smartphones with a Snapdragon 865, supports 5G connectivity in both its standalone and non-standalone variant. The European version will only be able to connect to the sub-6 bands, which are the ones that the EU operators are initially deploying.

Due to the confinement derived from the COVID-19, it has been impossible to verify the operation of this connectivity in the OnePlus 8. In any case, given the scarcity of use cases that allow squeezing this connectivity and the premature state of 5G networks in the Most of the world, the best thing you can do is ignore that the OnePlus 8 incorporates 5G. It is good to have it for the future, but it should not condition the purchase in the present.

And finally: the camera. The OnePlus 8 incorporates three cameras in the rear region: a main 48-megapixel camera (which does bin-binning up to 12-megapixel), a 16-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In this approach you can already see a problem: OnePlus has decided to dispense with the telephoto lens present in the previous generation and instead opt for a macro-type camera that is quite expendable.

Many low-end products incorporate macro lenses to, without excessively increasing the cost of production, articulate marketing actions around the total number of cameras – although the quality of these, finally, is not excessively good. I do not know if that is the reason that has led OnePlus to incorporate a macro lens or, simply, they believed that the average user would give more use to a macro lens than to a 50 or 80 mm telephoto lens. What I can affirm is that changing a telephoto lens for a macro lens – whose performance, moreover, is not exactly good – is involution. And that cannot happen when in parallel you are raising the price to 709 euros.

The OnePlus 8’s camera does an acceptable job, but it doesn’t measure up to the best. The macro camera, in addition, is superfluous.

Beyond the macro camera and the absence of a telephoto lens, the OnePlus 8 is capable of capturing good images, mainly in well-lit environments. It’s not up to the best – especially in adverse light conditions, where the Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 Pro, and other high-end products stick out their chests – but it does an acceptable job of detail, noise, and balance. of the scene (colors, lighting, etc.) is concerned. The wide angle, yes, captures a lot of noise in certain situations due to its inferior characteristics.

Finally, the OnePlus 8 is compatible with the Dolby Atmos surround sound system, and also incorporates an improved vibration motor that is much more pleasant when writing or gestures that invoke it. It is one of those details that, although they go unnoticed in the specification sheets, are greatly appreciated in daily use.