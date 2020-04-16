The USTAThe United States Tennis Federation has announced that help to with $ 15 million to the teachers and clubs tennis players who are suffering from Covid-19. The funding, intended to help during the coronavirus pandemic, comes amid uncertainty over whether the US Open can be organized. In response, USTA will reduce the salaries of its top executives by 20% for the rest of 2020 as part of an effort to provide emergency assistance to all American tennis clubs and facilities, as well as professionals.

Although it has not yet been decided to suspend the tournament, Mike Dowse, in conversation with ‘The New York Times’, has believed it necessary to support some of the pillars of tennis during this forced and prolonged pause. “We have to keep these tennis clubs and professionals afloat as long as we can.” In that regard, and even if the US Open is canceled, Dowse has commented that this aid plan would continue. “These plans will hold. This was based on what we know we can do, and then, in theory, if we can do more, we will try to do it as well.” At a 20% reduction in executives, Dowse confirmed that the CEOs of the U.S.T.A. they would have 15% pay cuts and managers 10% cuts.

The USTA joins the French Federation and the British Federation in helping bases, players, clubs and / or coaches. Dowse has argued that if they don’t help professionals and clubs, they won’t be able to keep those who truly teach and keep tennis teaching alive.

Regarding the celebration of the US Open, Mike Dowse has reported that holding the tournament without an audience is “a very unlikely scenario” and that the date of the final decision to suspend or not suspend the event will be around June , without exact date confirmed so far.

