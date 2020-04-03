The USTA has decided to take action against coronavirus. In view of the panorama that hangs over the United States, where the number of infections is growing at breakneck speed, the governing body has decided to take action on the matter and issue a letter in which they discourage the practice of sports in the facilities of its jurisdiction, claiming that the virus can be spread through the sharing of balls or simply by touching a fence or gate at the same time.

USTA Statement on Safety of Playing Tennis during the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic

