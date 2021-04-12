The Used Vehicle Show is back and it already has a date

Enlarge

It will be in June when the Second-Hand and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show organized by IFEMA will return, in person.

Little by little it seems that the paths are returning to normal. We say this because if we look back at exactly one year ago, it would be unthinkable to talk about the June 4 and 13 will be held the 24th edition of the Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show. It will be face-to-face and will be organized, as always by IFEMA with the help and promotion of the National Association of Sellers of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Spare Parts, GANVAM

As usual, the event will show the highest concentration of automobiles of all makes, models and market segments. It’s about the largest offer of pre-owned assembled and as a reflection of the new trends in mobility, the Fair will host great offers in electric and hybrid vehicles, thus contributing to the renewal of the automobile fleet, with much more efficient vehicles.

An offer available for 10 days with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and with attractive discounts and special financing conditions, to which is added the possibility of testing the vehicles on the IFEMA fairgrounds outdoor circuit, and all the necessary management services, which will allow the visitor to deliver the vehicle practically immediately.

Respecting the distance

The Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show 2021 estimates that it will receive more than 30,000 visitors, for which IFEMA has developed a rigorous protocol, following the recommendations of the health authorities, to order the flow of attendees and their mobility; establish capacity controls and interpersonal distances; the elimination of direct contact through digital registration; taking body temperature; the widening of corridors, and the incorporation of the latest technologies for the counting of attendees, and especially for the renewal of air in pavilions, among other innovations in this area.