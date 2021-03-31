The use of WhatsApp in the corporate environment is enormous. It is also a mistake in many ways

Passing a photo compromised by mistake to your boss through WhatsApp, arriving home from work and seeing how the work chats do not stop filling up with messages until the wee hours of the morning, receiving calls from family members during the working day or receiving screenshots with personal data of clients without prior consent. These are some of the misuses of the instant messaging application par excellence when it is used in the corporate and labor environment of a company, according to the experts in computer science and data protection of the College of Computer Engineers.

Sergio works as the director of operations for a hotel chain. You have decided not to give your real name or that of your company when recounting your experience because it does not compromise your job position. He says that for a few months he has been using two mobiles. The reason: your company uses WhatsApp as main communication channel between employees and his work life has begun to eat space in his personal life, in addition to other incidents that have made his day to day chaos in recent years. Sergio has to deal with managing five different buildings through different WhatsApp chats, in addition to those that include the management team and another general, where part of the staff is found.

“Our management chat has a schedule that we were forced to set in order to disconnect. From 7pm the rule is not to write, as we informally agreed, because we had no life. It was 11pm at night and people kept commenting on things. People say they don’t care because they won’t look at it, but they almost always end up looking at it and that affects not leaving work behind or detaching. That attention was consuming a lot of my energy”Says Sergio.

“The biggest disadvantage of corporate use is that it is a communication tool associated with private and personal life. It can lead to confusion on the part of clients or colleagues that you have total availability at any time of the day due to the fact of being connected to WhatsApp ”, explains Enrique Martínez Pretel, member of the Computer Security Group and for the Defense of the General Council of Computer Engineering Colleges of Spain.

“It takes away microspaces from your personal life and in the end everything adds up. Also, when you don’t have a business cell phone, bosses sometimes get angry when you don’t pick up the phone. As if you never have the right to turn it off. Now, when I get home, I leave my mobile on a shelf and, unless they call, I don’t pick it up at all, ”says Sergio.

Clutter and chaos when documenting and organizing tasks and communications

But the inability to disconnect from work is just one of the great disadvantages of using WhatsApp in the work environment. And this is where an important point in the structure of any company comes: the monitoring and documentation of files, agendas and tasks. “It is chaos. There is no order. Individual conversations are held when there are 20 other people in the groups. People often complain so that those people speak for another site. For some time now I have had to delete conversations where I no longer have anything pending, because in the end you don’t know who you have answered and who you have not, etc ”, says Sergio.

For Martínez Pretel, it must be borne in mind that “WhatsApp is not intended for organization and documentation purposes, but for quick communication by phone.” He assures that “there are specific tools for these purposes that offer greater features and utilities than WhatsApp, such as Slack, Microsoft Teams or Skype Business.”

This IT expert and digital technology expert clarifies that “it is very easy to lose information or documentation on a mobile device, since WhatsApp does not store the information on its servers, or at least, does not allow its download after a while, so that you are exposed to losing the information it contains in the event of any device breakage, loss or theft ”.

And not only that. Mixing the business communication channel with the personal life of each one can lead to mistakes or misunderstandings that compromise more than one. “We get confused between company groups and also between personal and work contacts. A colleague had to write to me directly about a layoff and wrote it in the general group chat. The girl in question who was to be fired was surprised and asked for an explanation. Many people make mistakes and send personal photos through the chats and then delete them, but it is a disaster if others see them before, ”says Sergio.

In addition, it recognizes that, on many occasions, bad practices are carried out that violate the privacy of customers to save time. “We attach documents and we also take photos of computer screens where personal data of clients appear and they are passed through WhatsApp. It’s unprofessional, because sometimes the data can end up somewhere else, ”he says.

“According to the Data Protection Regulation, the company must have an express consent to the purpose and the communication channel. Namely, the client must have expressed his wish to process his data. In addition, the company must take special care when using groups, because in these cases, private information is being shared ”, explains Martinez Pretell.

Fernando Suárez, president of the General Council of Professional Associations in Computer Engineering of Spain, agrees on the risks that sharing customer data through WhatsApp can pose. “You have to take into account a series of factors, such as the type of data, the network through which it is communicated —it is not the same if it is done through the company’s WiFi as it is through a shared public WiFi—, the level of protection of devices, etc ”, explains Suárez. And he continues: “In my opinion, this channel would not be one of those recommended in any of the cases, since that information is still on the device itself, with the risks that this entails.”

When work chases you home … and your friends to work

Sonia —also fictitious name—, is a lawyer in an office where they use WhatsApp to communicate with each other, schedule appointments and organize. He has also had a similar experience. “It is not uncommon for a client to call me at night to ask me any questions or that my coworkers give me tasks outside of working hours, “he says. “If they send you an email, you always have the excuse of saying that you haven’t been able to look at it until you’ve gotten home, or you wait until the next day when you get to the office. But with WhatsApp they have gained the excuse to be able to write to you at any time, and more so if they see you online. Also, many times you feel bad reading the message and not answering it ”, he adds.

Suárez reflects: “Influencing my personal opinion, it is true that a time of rest and disconnection is necessary, but in a society in which we tend to telework and conciliation, I believe that they are, on many occasions, incompatible with the right to disconnection ”.

Screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation.

This lawyer, in addition, has experienced how personal life also mixes with work when she is working in the office. “If you have everything on the same mobile, during the working day and even if you don’t want to attend to personal issues, conversations from friends and family are skipping all the time and it is impossible not to attend to them. Or you are in a work meeting and your mother calls you, for example, ”he says.

“We have managed to lower the level of distraction with WhatsApp Web. Before it was typing five words on the computer, picking up the cell phone, typing five words, picking up the cell phone. If you are not a bit tidy you are all the time jumping to the mobile. It makes you a little less distracted but, as soon as you see the number, even if you are doing something important, you tend to be impulsive and look to see who sent what”, Comments Sonia.

For Suárez, another disadvantage is that “you can fall into a ‘use for everything’; It is not the same to use it for one-off communication than as a replacement for the mail or the telephone, since it is halfway between the possibilities of the first (attach files, integration with calendar, …) and the immediacy of the second. If we receive a message in a shared work-personal account, we will never know which of the two typologies it responds to, so the vast majority of users will try to see it immediately ”.

WhatsApp messages are also legal evidence

Roberto —fictitious name—, also a lawyer, has had one of the most surreal experiences on WhatsApp at the corporate level. But this time as a client and individual. A few months ago he was preparing to reform an apartment that he had just bought. To do this, he contacted a company dedicated to home renovations. After signing the reform contract and the corresponding documents, they notified him that the communications were going to be made by WhatsApp.

Thus, Roberto was invited to a group chat in which, little by little, crowds of people joined. “First the painter came in, then the electrician, a plumber, all of them from different companies. I did not give credit. After a few days they showed me various colors and types of marble or wood in photographs so that I could choose them. I didn’t need to go see the play in months because they did everything through the chat. They also sent their budgets and contractual service sheets there, ”says Roberto. “One day I got serious and I met them in the same building to see the results, because I was fed up with WhatsApp.”

Suárez emphasizes precautions when using WhatsApp to contract services and maintain privacy. “Like all communication, it is evidence that leaves a trace and that it can be significant at the judicial level. But in this, justice must go a long way, since this evidence is not the same by making a forensic analysis of the device than by printing screenshots of the conversations, easily manipulated, but which have already been used at the judicial level on occasions ”. And he concludes: “You must be very clear about the use cases for which it can be a comfortable and advantageous tool, which, as I said before, are not all. Of its virtues, the ease of use, can therefore become a limitation “, concludes the expert.

