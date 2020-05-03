From today, the use of face masks in Mexico City is mandatory to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as announced by the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, at a press conference. Right now, Mexico is in Phase 3 of the pandemic, which means that the contagion curve is on the rise… expecting the highest number of cases to be registered next month.

The CDMX and the States of Mexico are one of the entities that have the highest percentage of infections. In total, both sites account for 43 percent of accumulated cases. And given the current circumstances, that is why Sheinbaum announced that the use of mouth masks will be mandatory in the capital, as has already happened in other states of the country such as Sonora, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León, which took the measures weeks ago.

“There are many people who, as we know, may be infected with this virus and who are asymptomatic, so it is important that we use the face mask”Sheinbaum said in his report.

Although the undersecretary of Health himself, Hugo López-Gatell has explained that the use of face masks generates “a false sense of security”, when it is not enough just to protect yourself with a mask to avoid further infections. He himself explained that people should not forget that there are other forms of contagion such as constantly touching their faces. “The call is not to waste using them unnecessarily,” explained López-Gatell on April 3. However, Sheinbaum mentioned the existence of scientific studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of mouthguards in preventing saturation in hospitals.

Citizens must remember that the use of face masks must be accompanied by other safety measures, such as constant hand washing or keeping a healthy distance.

Sheinbaum assured that people who do not comply with the recommendations will not be penalized.

.