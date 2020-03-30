Coronavirus or COVID-19 is not only affecting the millions of people around the world who are confined to their homes, but also and although it may seem strange to us, to the world’s leading technology companies. YouTube, Netflix and even Sony announced that their services would have worse quality during the crisis and even Google confirmed that it would stop updating its Chrome web browser to avoid problems that could affect people who use this service to telework.

Of course these are not the only companies affected. Microsoft is of course another one of them. For the Redmond-based company, the coronavirus is not alien to both the bad … and the good. Because if the firm decided to imitate Google in the sense of stopping all Windows updates that were not essential, This was not the only repercussion that the health crisis has caused in Microsoft.

Microsoft’s cloud services: their popularity is through the roof… and that’s not entirely good

COVID-19 is making millions of people unable to leave their homes, not even to go to work. This has resulted in teleworking, a taboo subject for many companies rooted in the past and in old habits, becoming very important. The coronavirus crisis is showing that many jobs can be perfectly done from home, needing only a computer and good software applications such as Google applications and tools.

All this has caused the use of Microsoft’s cloud services to have increased 775% worldwide.. This has been confirmed by the company itself in a statement and that we have never used both tools such as Windows Virtual Desktop, Power BI, Microsoft Teams and other leisure platforms such as Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live and Mixer.

Of course, every company would be delighted that millions and millions of people around the world will use its applications, but of course … this also carries dangers. The networks are saturated and even a company as big as Microsoft fears that it will not be able to offer its cloud products with the same quality as always, Hence, it will take small but necessary measures to limit the use of its tools..

In the first place and taking the example of Sony and its PlayStation 4, the download speed of video games and / or applications as well as other updates on Xbox it will be reduced to avoid saturations in the networks. Microsoft is also talking to developers to have them release patches at times when usage spikes aren’t high.

As for professional use applications, the most affected will be Microsoft Teams. This app has been the most popular in these days of confinement. Not only because it allows video conferences between several users, but also because it facilitates the coordination of a work group in a simple and quite efficient way. Hence Microsoft is going to disable some non-essential functions such as high quality broadcasting in video chats, something that honestly will not affect those who use Microsoft Teams every day.

For all the rest, Microsoft is proud that its applications are helping millions and millions of people in these difficult times and they affirm that despite all the difficulties it will continue to offer the same quality in all its tools for the joy of all those who use its services every day.

