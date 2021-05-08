The use of hydroalcoholic gel is increasing a very common stomach upset | Life

During the last year, sales of sanitizing gel have exploded. The problem is that many people assume a false belief: that alcohol kills all viruses …

When the pandemic started, doctors recommended using hydroalcoholic gel as an effective means to fight the coronavirus. It is what they offer in shops and other public places to disinfect hands.

The use of sanitizing gel has multiplied … and that is becoming a problem. Some countries have started to notice a significant increase in cases of gastroenteritis. In the state of Victoria, Australia, cases of gastroenteritis have quadrupled with respect to the last 5 years. There are also similar increases in New Zealand and Taiwan.

What is the cause of this increase in stomach upset? Experts blame it on the increased use of hydroalcoholic gel. And this helps us to learn an important thing about this product.

With the coronavirus, many people have started using hydroalcoholic gel more often … and washing their hands less.

There is a false belief related to the use of the gel: many people are convinced that alcohol kills all viruses, but it doesn’t. The sanitizing gel is effective against coronavirus, but much less against norovirus, which is the cause of gastroenteritis.

Doctors believe that people wash their hands less because they use more hydroalcoholic gel, believing that they are protected, but eThe gel does not kill norovirusThat is why the cases of gastroenteritis are multiplying by four in countries such as Australia or New Zealand.

According to Dr Bruce Bolam, who is treating gastroenteritis in Australia, “If you have dirty hands, alcohol doesn’t work as well to kill norovirus as it does other viruses.”

The solution he proposes is simple: wash your hands with soap and water first, before using the gel: “Like all disinfection, cleaning first is essential. You can’t just dip something in a magic solution and sterilize it. If you have dirty hands, you should wash them with soap and water before disinfecting.”

Using hydroalcoholic gel is fine, but it should not be done at the cost of forgetting the old habit: washing your hands with soap and water.