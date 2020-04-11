Nintendo Switch It is being one of the most popular platforms at present, since, due to the crisis caused by COVID-19, many of its games allow us to escape to worlds that we can continue visiting freely, such as Animal. Crossing: New Horizons. However, many people are still forced to leave their homes on a daily basis and, as it never hurts to be cautious, disinfect also their consoles but now Big N has warned that we should not use some substances, such as alcohol, for this purpose, since we could damage the hybrid.

Using alcohol to disinfect Nintendo Switch is strongly discouraged

There are many who wondered if they could disinfect their Nintendo Switch using substances such as alcohol and now, the Big N, has informed players about this matter through the official Japanese Twitter account dedicated to customer service:

Our customers have asked us lately if they can disinfect their Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con with alcohol. We regret to advise that you please avoid using alcohol as it can cause the plastic parts to lose their color or become deformed. Nor can we recommend the use of disinfectant wipes without alcohol, since, depending on the substances used, they can also damage the plastic parts.

Thus, as we see, we should not use these types of substances if we want our consoles to remain in good condition, but, instead, we can use soft and dry cloths, since they also contribute to the cleaning of these devices that so many hours of fun make us spend in these moments when many players need to disconnect from reality. And you, to which game are you dedicating most of your time these days?

