Video diary of a Mexican woman repatriated from Barcelona 3:43

(CNN Spanish) – The use of masks will continue to be mandatory in Spain once the state of alarm ends, on Sunday June 21 at midnight.

This is clear from the Royal Decree Law that the Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday and lays the foundations for the so-called “new normality” that will occur once the different territories have passed the different phases of de-escalation.

This new regulation will oblige citizens to wear face masks in public spaces, both open and closed, where it is not possible to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between people. Failure to comply with this provision will lead to fines of up to $ 113.

As of Sunday, June 21, when the Royal Decree Law comes into force, the autonomous communities will be competent to modulate and execute the measures corresponding to Phase 3 of the de-escalation. Furthermore, they will be able to decide which provinces or territorial units within their competence can overcome this last stage of transition towards the “new normal”. However, the autonomous regions must continue to provide monitoring and epidemiological surveillance data for the coronavirus, as well as strengthen the diagnostic capacity by carrying out PCR tests or other molecular diagnostic techniques on citizens who are suspected of having been infected.

As it is clear from this Royal Decree Law, the prevention and hygiene measures in force during the state of alarm must continue to be applied and they will have to adapt to the work environments so that the jobs are ordered and crowds are avoided.

According to the new regulation, the stock or quantities supplied of the medicines considered essential in the management of this health crisis must be communicated to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products so that their access is guaranteed when necessary.

Likewise, ground transportation operators, whose services with preassigned seats transit through more than one province, must keep the passengers’ contact information for a minimum of four weeks to provide it to the public health authorities if required. The objective is to perform traceability of contacts if necessary. This measure will also apply to air transport.

As announced by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, these measures will be in force until the end of the current health emergency. For this purpose, the Spanish Parliament must validate this Royal Decree Law within 30 days from this Tuesday. Otherwise, it will lose its validity.