In our first impressions and complete analysis of the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro we pointed it out: the accessory gives the iPad an additional USB-C charging port. In this way we can use it to charge the device at the same time that we use some external storage unit in the integrated port, for example.

However, it seems that loading from that port does not work with all adapters and third party cables even if they are certified. It is what some users have discovered in the MacRumors forums, a medium that has ended up emphasizing it on its cover.

The results of our tests

I have done tests myself with the charging port of my iPad Pro (2020 11-inch model) and my Magic Keyboard and this is what I have found:

Charging via the Magic Keyboard’s USB-C port it’s correct if I use the official 18W cable and power adapter.

Charging via the Magic Keyboard’s USB-C port it is not correct if I use an Amazon Basics USB-C cable and Anker power adapter with multiple USB ports. The message you can see appears in the image above in the upper right corner of iPadOS: “it is not loading”.

Charging via the Magic Keyboard’s USB-C port it’s correct If I use an Amazon Basics USB-C cable and an official 12W power adapter included in older iPad models.

Charging via the Magic Keyboard’s USB-C port it’s correct if I use an Amazon Basics USB-C cable and the official 18W power adapter.

Charging via the Magic Keyboard’s USB-C port it is not correct if I use an Amazon Basics USB-C cable and an Amazon Basics power adapter with multiple USB ports. The message “This accessory is not compatible with this device” appears on the iPadOS lock screen.

Personally I attribute it to a question of power of those adapters, it is possible that the Magic Keyboard has somewhat higher demands than the USB-C port of the iPad itself. This port accepts the load on all the cables and adapters that I have mentioned, although in some of them it is very slow coming to take almost an entire night.

It is possible that a software update could change this, but at the moment the best thing we can do is use the official cables and adapters to charge the iPad Pro through its Magic Keyboard. And if not, remember to use at least those that have MFi certification to avoid risks.

