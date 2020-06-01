Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo

Washington . .- The United States reached the number of 1,759,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 103,389 deaths this Saturday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 369,660 confirmed cases, a figure only below that of Russia and Brazil.

In New York alone, 29,710 people have died, followed by neighboring New Jersey with 159,608 confirmed cases and 11,634 deaths; Massachusetts with 95,512 infections and 6,718 deaths; and Pennsylvania, which has reported 75,697 coronavirus positives and 5,537 deaths.

Other states with large numbers of deaths are Michigan, with 5,406; Illinois, with 5,270; California with 4,088; and Connecticut, with 3,868.

The provisional balance of deaths approximates the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose predictive models for the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, estimates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 131,000 deaths in United States.

Three days ago, the US It became the first nation in the world to exceed 100,000 killed by coronavirus, but a study published this Saturday by the prestigious Yale University and The Washington Post newspaper indicated that this figure could have been exceeded weeks ago. .