The USA Open, with a limited number of spectators

Like el Augusta Masters In early April, the U.S. Golf Open, to be held in June in California, will have a limited number of spectators due to Covid-19-related health conditions, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Monday. United States (USGA).

A limited number of spectators will be able to attend the women’s US Open June 3-6 in San Francisco and the men’s June 17-20 in Torrey Pines, near San Diego.

The USGA did not reveal how many spectators will be able to attend each event.

“Last year we missed the energy that fans bring to our US Open championships,” USGA Tournament Director John Bodenhamer said in a statement.

Attendees must wear masks, respect social distancing, and show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in order to enter the tournaments. The public outside of California will have to show proof of vaccination at least 14 days before each tournament.

The Masters was the first major to host spectators earlier this month. He did not require his viewers, who are believed to be about 8,000, to take the test two weeks ago at Augusta National.

The PGA Championship, which will be held from May 20 to 23 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, will allow the entrance of 10,000 spectators a day, who will not have to prove that they have tested negative or vaccination.

On the LPGA Tour, the ANA Inspiration, held earlier this month in the California desert, did not allow spectators to enter.