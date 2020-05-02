Donald trump

The number of recovered exceeds 400,000 worldwide

The United States (USA) has already become the main global focus of coronavirus due to deaths and cases with more than half a million affected and deceased above 20,000, according to the balance updated to this Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, in a day when, on a positive note, there are already more than 400,000 the number of infected people who have overcome the disease.

The balance shows a total of 1,827,284 infections and 113,031 deaths. Of these, 21,489 people have died in the United States, where the number of cases already reaches 542,028, approximately the combined figures of Spain (166,019), Italy (156,363) and France (133,667).

Italy is very close to the 20,000 death toll. Currently the transalpine country registers 19,899 deaths, ahead of Spain (16,972) and France (14,412), although these three countries, more or less, have begun to see a slowdown in the rate of spread of the disease.

The US, by contrast, still has about a week left, at least, on its way to the peak of the curve. New York remains the epicenter of the disease, with 9,385 deaths and cases of around 160,000.

In Germany, the fourth country in Europe, there are already 126,656 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,908 people dead, according to the RKI medical institute. The United Kingdom has just overtaken China in the number of infections –85,175– and now totals 10,629 deaths.

Behind is China, the country where the first case of the disease was confirmed, which has been stabilized for days in the 83,000 cases and maintains the 3,343 fatalities.

Next, there is Iran, the most affected country in the Middle East, which registers 71,686 infected people and 4,474 deaths. Turkey, next on the list, has exceeded 50,000 infections (56,956, specifically) and has 1,198 deaths.

Behind, and in the range of 20,000 cases, are Belgium – 29,647 cases, 3,600 fatalities -, the Netherlands, with 25,746 infections detected and 2,747 deaths and Switzerland, with 25,407 positives, 1,106 deaths.

Canada already registers 23,736 cases and 675 deaths, followed by Brazil, the most affected country in Latin America, with 21,065 cases and 1,144 deaths. Portugal, on the other hand, already has 16,585 cases, including 504 deaths, while in Russia there are already 15,770 cases and 130 deaths.

Austria and Israel already surpass South Korea in infections, with 13,945 cases in Austria (350 deaths) and 10,878 cases in Israel (which has exceeded the threshold of one hundred deaths this Saturday; 103 in total). South Korea has a total of 10,512 cases, 214 people dead and 7,368 patients cured. It closes the 10,000 Sweden range, with 10,483 positives and 889 deaths.

Then comes Ireland and India, which exceed 9,000, with 9,655 and 9,166 cases, respectively. There are 334 deaths in Ireland and 325 in India. Ecuador has 7,466 confirmed and 333 deceased, while Chile has 7,213 positives and 80 deaths.

Below 7,000 are Peru, Japan, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Australia and Romania. The Czech Republic and Pakistan are still within 5,000 infections, but the former is likely to exceed that threshold soon. Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Mexico already exceed 4,000. The United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Luxembourg and Panama exceed 3,000.

Qatar, Finland, the Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Colombia, Belarus, Thailand, Singapore, South Africa, Argentina and Greece have more than 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Egypt, Algeria, Iceland, Moldova, Morocco, Croatia, Hungary, Iraq, New Zealand, Estonia, Kuwait, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Lithuania, Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina exceed 1,000.

