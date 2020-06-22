© Provided by Agencia .

The United States reached the figures of 2,278,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 119,959 deaths with the disease this Sunday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance, at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Monday), is 27,000 more infections than on Saturday and 304 new deaths.

After two consecutive days with more than 30,000 new cases a day, the number dropped slightly on Sunday.

The spike in infections in states such as California (with 4,515 more), Florida (4,049 more), Texas (4,430 more) or Arizona (3,109 more) has once again triggered the global calculation.

And it is that the focus of the pandemic in the United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast to the states of the Belt of the Sun, such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which account for between the four almost half of new cases in all the country.

New York, where the epidemic seems already under control, remains the worst hit state in the United States. due to the pandemic, with almost 400,000 confirmed cases and 31,083 deaths, a figure only below that of Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, more than 22,000 people have died.

The provisional balance of deaths -119,959- has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 dead, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 dead, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will reach the month of October having exceeded 200,000 dead.

.