Decisions that clash with statistics, presidential speeches that are dismissed the next day and facts that collapse optimism are a sample of the frequent contradictions in America in the face of the pandemic, of which the US, Mexico and Brazil staged this Wednesday a new chapter.

The increasing numbers of infections and deaths have been facing the effort to accelerate the economic reopening in a continent in which the pandemic, with around 1.5 million cases, could surpass Europe, which reports 1.59 million , and become in the coming weeks the territory most affected by COVID-19.

TRUMP BETWEEN YES AND NO

Despite the fact that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced yesterday his intention to dismantle his response team to COVID-19 and distribute his tasks to different federal agencies, on Wednesday he stated that his team will remain “indefinitely”, with the focus focused on security and economic openness.

In addition, the president, who has been pressing for the economic reopening, admitted today that the pandemic is “worse” than the attack on Pearl Harbor and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. However, he did not stop insisting on the need of a gradual opening of the economy, since an indefinite confinement “is not sustainable”.

Figures in the country, the one most affected by COVID-19, continue to rise, reporting more than 1.2 million confirmed cases and around 71,000 deaths, while several of the states are making progress in the economic recovery.

In Florida, coronavirus infections increased by 563 in the last 24 hours to 38,002, of which 1,539 have been fatal, according to health authorities in a state where the reopening plan was already started after a month of lockdown.

And in New York State, the global epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 320,000 confirmed cases and some 25,000 deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo underscored the importance of “protection” and “personal behavior” after reporting a decline in new infections.

BOLSONARO LESS THANKS VIRUSES, WHICH THREATEN THEIR ENVIRONMENT

While the president of Brazil, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who refuses to accept the seriousness of COVID-19, accused ex-judge Sergio Moro of leaking stealthy information to the press, and jokes about the results of his analyzes, this Wednesday the spokesman for the Brazilian Presidency, General Otávio Rego Barros, tested COVID-19 positive.

The 59-year-old official is at his home, where he will remain in quarantine, his health is “good” and he has “slight” symptoms of the disease, “sources from his team in the Presidency told Efe.

And amid the chaos, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, announced the blockade of some areas of the city as of Thursday due to the indiscipline of the citizens, who have increasingly disrespected the social confinement decreed by the authorities. .

QUESTIONS ABOUT NUMBERS IN MEXICO

Mexico reached its most critical week of infections with more than 26,000 cases and 2,507 deaths and begins to face saturation in some hospitals while some crematoriums have already been exceeded.

Despite this, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself has reiterated that the country has the necessary infrastructure to face the pandemic, which arrived in Mexico on February 28. “We have not been exceeded,” says the Mexican leader.

Doubts about the system’s capacity were added on Wednesday by the concerns of experts and activists about the official numbers of COVID-19 cases in prisons, since they consider that they are more than 92 confirmed infections.

“You have to see if these figures are real because it is rare that in overcrowded prisons in which family members continue to enter, there are not many more infections,” said the president of the organization Causa en Común, María Elena Morera, during an analysis table entitled “Prisons: a time bomb in the contingency”.

The director of the Reinserta association, Saskia Niño de Rivera, also questioned the “veracity” of these data, noting that they have detected an “increase in cases of atypical pneumonia” in prisons.

THE REST CONTINUES TO DOUBT AND ENDURE

Almost without resources and without other options, Peru will formally begin to reopen its confinement to relaunch the economy as of this Friday despite the inexorable expansion of COVID-19, which continues without signs of dejection after 54 days of one of the harshest regimes of isolation from the world.

The paradox is that although efforts to multiply health care, financial support for the most disadvantaged and citizen support have prevented thousands of deaths – up to 460,000, according to the Government -, the reality also shows an unstoppable tide of contagions far above of government objectives.

On the other hand, in Bolivia, the director of the Departmental Health Service, Marcelo Ríos, told Efe that the situation “is becoming more and more complicated”, since a “limit” moment is reached in which logistics and human resources have to be modified.

And in Chile, the health authorities announced on Wednesday that a dozen communes (neighborhoods) in Santiago will return to confinement before the “worrying” advance of the pandemic in the capital, where 85% of new infections are concentrated.

For his part, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, said that he is analyzing greater flexibility in the mandatory isolation measures that have been in force since March by COVID-19, but questioned business and political sectors that demand an immediate opening of economic activity. .

The contradiction is most evident in Nicaragua, where the Government continues to minimize the pandemic and is now preparing the popular festival of San Pascual Bailón in the western municipality of Chinandega, where the opposition has promoted the “Stay at home” campaign because they report to the minus 8 suspicious deaths from COVID-19 in the last five days.

Amid the realities and pressures of the economies, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Wednesday more than 3.58 million cases of COVID-19 in the world since the start of the current pandemic, while the deaths amount to 247,503.

According to the organization’s statistics, the number of new infections per day remains stable at around 80,000 daily coronavirus cases, since, despite the reduction of infections in Europe, the most affected region, these continue to increase in America, a negative perspective regarding the openness policy.