The USA-Australia falls but the duel against Spain continues

Of course, if the United States, Team USA, leaves Tokyo with the fourth Olympic gold in a row (and is the big favorite, still) one of the things that will be remembered is that he overcame a very difficult Olympic preparation. After the initial defeats in the first two friendlies against Nigeria and Australia, the pandemic arrived: the sanitary protocols separated Bradley Beal, first as a precaution and then definitively. They’ve also isolated Jerami Grant… and finally altered the roadmap for the team led by Gregg Popovich. One that if you need something, in fact, it is more cohesion and more minutes of play.

However, Today’s match, the fourth friendly preparation in Las Vegas, against Australia has been postponed. No, in principle, Sunday against Spain, which is already in the United States. That (03:00 Spanish time, from Sunday to Monday) will therefore be (and if there are no more shocks) it will be the last test for the USA, which on July 25 will face France in Tokyo, in its first match of the Olympic group stage.