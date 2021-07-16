The US would send vaccines to Cuba if administered by the UN

July 15, 2021

0

US President Joe Biden spoke out again on the crisis in Cuba on Thursday, assuring that “socialism is a failed system.”

“Communism is a failed system. A universally unsuccessful system, “said the president in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Biden considered that Cuba is a “failed state” and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Cuban people by providing humanitarian aid, but highlighted the need for guarantees so that these supplies are not controlled or confiscated by the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz Canel

In that sense, he assured that he is willing to send “significant quantities” of vaccines against the coronavirus to the island, if they are administered by the United Nations.

0