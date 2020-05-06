This has been revealed by ., which affirms that the United States Department of Commerce already has a ready draft whose signature is imminent, and that will allow United States companies to work with Huawei to establish new standards for 5G networks.

United States fears falling further behind in 5G

Engineers at some U.S. companies stopped collaborating with Huawei after the country blacklisted the company, as it was unclear what information their employees could share with the company, which is the largest equipment maker. telecommunications of the world.

What seemed like a seamless plan in Trump’s eyes has begun to show its drawbacks, since the United States does not have any leading company in terms of communications antennas with 5G. As a result, the country is now at a disadvantage, as Huawei has gained a stronger voice in technical decisions around 5G, while US engineers are “quiet.”

After almost a year of uncertainty, the department has erased the new standard that they will approve soon, although it could receive last-minute changes. In it, basically American companies are allowed to participate in standardization associations in which Huawei is also present.

The United States cannot compete in antennas with Huawei

The United States wants its companies to remain competitive against HuaweiAnd if they do not have a voice in the standardization bodies, they will be left behind, where decisions will be made without taking into account the opinion of the United States or its companies.

Currently, one of the few leading companies in the United States in terms of 5G is Qualcomm, which only manufactures modems for devices such as mobiles or tablets. The rest of the companies that can stand up to Huawei are Ericsson and Nokia, although neither is as advanced as Huawei at the moment, despite the fact that the United States is very interested in being able to overcome them to justify its support for them against Huawei. only because the latter is from China.

Ultimately, it seems that the United States is now more concerned that its companies lag behind in the battle for 5G than the alleged Huawei spying they would have detected. We will see if it soon materializes in a de-escalation of restrictions on the company, since at the moment the only thing that seems to have been affected is in not being able to install Google services on their mobiles.