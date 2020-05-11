WASHINGTON
– As respirator orders to reserve reached their maximum
national in March President Donald Trump made the bold claim that
his administration would have 100,000 in 100 days.
Until
At that time, the Department of Health and Human Services had not ordered
no new respirators since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in January.
But documents show that, over the next three weeks, the agency
rushed to deliver on Trump’s promise, spending nearly $ 3 billion
of dollars for American manufacturers to accelerate the production of
machines at an unprecedented rate.
A
analysis of federal procurement data by The Associated
Press showed that the Department of Health will exceed 100,000 new
fans by July 13, almost a week after the deadline of
100 days that Trump gave on March 27.
By the end of 2020, the administration is expected to receive some 200,000 new respirators, according to the AP’s review of federal purchase contracts. Before the pandemic, America’s hospitals had 160,000 ventilators.
But
Over the past month, demand for fans has decreased. Many doctors
are using them as a last resort after observing mortality rates
unusually high among those who received the machines.
This
is raising the possibility that the United States may soon be
flooded with fans, so much so that the White House now plans to send thousands to
abroad, where the needs are greatest.
In early May, Mexico said it received a shipment of fans from the United States. Trump said last week that Russia will also receive American fans, along with other countries.
“People
they die because they have no fans and are not equipped to do what
we did, ”Trump said Friday. “So we are giving away thousands and thousands of
these fans to many countries that have suffered a lot: Italy, France,
Spain, many countries. And Nigeria called. Huge problems in Nigeria. Huge
problems everywhere. And then they are very happy. “
.