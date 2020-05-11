WASHINGTON

– As respirator orders to reserve reached their maximum

national in March President Donald Trump made the bold claim that

his administration would have 100,000 in 100 days.

Until

At that time, the Department of Health and Human Services had not ordered

no new respirators since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in January.

But documents show that, over the next three weeks, the agency

rushed to deliver on Trump’s promise, spending nearly $ 3 billion

of dollars for American manufacturers to accelerate the production of

machines at an unprecedented rate.

A

analysis of federal procurement data by The Associated

Press showed that the Department of Health will exceed 100,000 new

fans by July 13, almost a week after the deadline of

100 days that Trump gave on March 27.

By the end of 2020, the administration is expected to receive some 200,000 new respirators, according to the AP’s review of federal purchase contracts. Before the pandemic, America’s hospitals had 160,000 ventilators.

But

Over the past month, demand for fans has decreased. Many doctors

are using them as a last resort after observing mortality rates

unusually high among those who received the machines.

This

is raising the possibility that the United States may soon be

flooded with fans, so much so that the White House now plans to send thousands to

abroad, where the needs are greatest.

In early May, Mexico said it received a shipment of fans from the United States. Trump said last week that Russia will also receive American fans, along with other countries.

“People

they die because they have no fans and are not equipped to do what

we did, ”Trump said Friday. “So we are giving away thousands and thousands of

these fans to many countries that have suffered a lot: Italy, France,

Spain, many countries. And Nigeria called. Huge problems in Nigeria. Huge

problems everywhere. And then they are very happy. “

.