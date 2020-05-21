United States.- Yes United States would have begun to impose social distancing measures earlier in March, approximately 36 thousand people fewer would have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to new estimates by the Columbia University.

“The New York Times” reported, researchers estimated, that if the American Union had begun closing cities and limiting social contact on March 1, the vast majority of the nation’s deaths, about 83%, would have been avoided .

“It’s a big, big difference,” said Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at the Columbia University and leader of the research team. “That small lapse, catching him in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths,” said the expert.

According to the “Times,” the findings are based on infectious disease models that measure how reduced contact between people in mid-March slowed transmission of the virus.

The media recalled that on March 16, the president Donald trump He urged people to limit travel, avoid concentrations, and stay home. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio closed schools on March 15 and the Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect on the 22nd of the same month.

The doctor’s team Shaman He modeled what would have happened if those changes had happened a week or two earlier and calculated the spread of infections and deaths through May 3.

The results show that as states reopen, outbreaks can spiral out of control if officials don’t closely monitor infections and immediately suppress new outbreaks.

The United States adds one million 551 thousand 853 infections and 93 thousand 431 deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

