The private sector warned that the United States is preparing to file complaints against Mexico for child labor and forced labor in the agri-food sector once the T-MEC comes into effect on July 1.

“Intelligence that we have in Washington by our office tells us that some complaints are emerging there and potential cases that will begin once the entry into force (of the T-MEC),” said Eugenio Salinas, president of the Commission of Concamin Foreign Trade.

In the part of the general mechanism of labor and environmental issues that is also subject to article 31 of dispute settlement, there are some issues about complaints of child labor and forced labor towards the Mexican agri-food sector that we are already defending and documenting that it is not true ” , he affirmed in videoconference.

The also coordinator of the so-called “Room Together”, said that companies should be prepared for when audits are presented in the workplace, because this issue is one that could open controversies between business partners.

“Now we will have to see how relations are with our unions and with workers in general and that will protect us if there is a complaint. Here it is not about a company but about the production plant of a company. There the danger is that if there is no correct answer or a recidivism, we can risk export stopping, “he said.

He explained that before reaching the interruption of trade, a correction of the practice should be made and an economic sanction could be applied.

He noted that panelists have yet to be defined on the rapid response mechanism for labor issues.

He said that there is a potential risk that Mexico will be submitted to these dispute resolution panels.

As a preventive measure, the private sector is meeting with the Secretariats of Economy and Labor, so that companies can carry out internal audits on labor matters and can face the moment when there is an attack by Canada and the United States as of July 1.

He warned about some legislative initiatives that are in Congress that could go against the principles of the T-MEC.

“Something that we have to take care of are some laws, there are some new projects of the Water Law, of the Law of Intellectual Property that do not contravene the treaty. The signals that we send have to be of certainty and Rule of Law,” he affirmed.

“We are going to be in the eye of the hurricane, we have identified the interest of some unions to use this mechanism in a protectionist way,” said Eugenio Salinas, president of the Concamin Foreign Trade Commission.