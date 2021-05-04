The US would authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents

15 minutes. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to authorize next week the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, The New York reported Monday. Times.

The newspaper, which cites anonymous sources from the federal administration, points out that the decision may come early next week. After her, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) will meet to make recommendations on the use of the vaccine in this age group.

Pfizer last month asked the US authorities to authorize the emergency use of its vaccine in adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, after carrying out a study with 2,260 individuals that showed 100% efficacy in that age group.

According to the pharmacist, the vaccine was “well tolerated” by children. In addition, side effects were generally consistent with those seen in participants aged 16 to 25 years.

The FDA confirmed on December 8 the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people over 16 years of age in a first analysis prior to its authorization.

It is now expected to be approved for use by children ages 12-15. This would allow millions of additional people to be vaccinated in the United States, where some 100 million people have completed their vaccination so far.

The American Pfizer also began clinical trials of its vaccine in children between 6 months and 11 years.

According to experts, immunizing children, who make up about 20% of the US population, could end the pandemic. In fact, they point out that the country is unlikely to achieve herd immunity until minors are also vaccinated.

Moderna, meanwhile, announced that it began clinical trials of its vaccine in children under 12 years old on March 16. Trials for teens between the ages of 12 and 17 began last December.