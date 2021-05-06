The US would authorize the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents next week, but PAHO is not convinced



The Biden Administration will expand immunization among adolescents.

Photo: Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

Although the United States is preparing to authorize the Pfizer brand Covid-19 vaccine in youth ages 12-15 years, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) not so convinced.

The OPS does not recommend using vaccines against Covid-19 in adolescents because studies on safety and efficacy have not yet been completed, and they are not a priority group, said Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the organization.

At a press conference, Barbosa considered positive that studies are expanded to confirm that vaccines against Covid-19 are safe and effective for children and adolescents.

But the recommendation of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), He said, is that currently immunization is focused on saving lives and keeping health services running.

“Vaccines can be used for different purposes, but at a time when we live with limited access to vaccines, the priority must be health professionals”he explained.

“Second, to save lives, protect the most vulnerable and those who have a greater risk of developing a serious form of Covid-19 and dying, which are the elderly, and adults who have chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, obesity; that can be a risk factor in a serious way and die from Covid-19 ”.

Meanwhile, Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, launched an alert about the increase in hospitalizations for Covid-19 among the young population.

Etienne mentioned that among the young people there was a false sense of security and they were not worried about suffering serious illness from Covid-19.

“But, taking a look now at the intensive care units throughout our Region; we see that hospitals and intensive care units in general are filled not only with elderly patients, but also with young people “, he alerted.

“In recent months, hospitalizations among people under 39 years of age increased more than 70 percent in Chile; in Brazil the main increases in hospitalizations have been seen in people who are in their 40s, and in areas of the United States there are more people in their 20s, who are being hospitalized for Covid-19, than people in their 70s ”.

With information from EFE

