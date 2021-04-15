The US would announce sanctions against Russia for electoral interference and cyberattacks

The United States will announce sanctions against Russia on Thursday in retaliation for alleged electoral interference and hacking, according to US media.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent months over a number of issues, including the recent concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

Faced with this situation, the US president, Joe Biden, proposed on Tuesday to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a meeting in a third country; But the Kremlin already warned on Thursday that possible US sanctions could prevent that meeting.

“What is currently being discussed – probable sanctions – is not going to favor such a meeting in any way,” estimated the spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

The sanctions will affect more than 30 Russian entities and will include the expulsion of more than 10 Russian citizens from the United States, including diplomats, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The diplomats will be sanctioned over allegations, denied by Russia, that Moscow offered to pay militants in Afghanistan to kill US military personnel, according to the newspaper.

The executive order will also expand the existing ban on US banks dealing in Russian government debt.

Washington is also preparing to formally accuse Russian intelligence of hacking the SolarWinds computer company, affecting more than 100 US companies and 18,000 government and private computer networks.

Russia denied carrying out the attack.

Along with the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the European Union, the United States will also sanction eight individuals and entities for the occupation of Crimea, the Wall Street Journal reported. The sanctions come at a difficult time for US-Russian relations.

Biden and Putin spoke by phone on Tuesday and agreed to “continue the dialogue” after the US president last month described the Russian president as a “murderer” who would “pay a price” for meddling in the elections.

US intelligence assures that Putin and other senior officials “were aware of and probably directed” a Russian operation to influence the vote in the 2020 elections in favor of Republican Donald Trump.

More recently, a surge in Russian troops on the border with Ukraine – where Kiev forces have been fighting pro-Russian separatists since 2014 – has prompted widespread alarm and warnings from NATO.

With information from AFP