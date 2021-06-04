The US will share 25 million vaccines with several countries

15 minutes. The first 25 million vaccines that the US will share with other countries will go to various regions, including 6 million doses for Central and South America.

This was announced by the US president, Joe Biden, who explained that at least 75% of these doses will be distributed through Covax.

Covax is an initiative supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) to purchase and distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

Also, 7 million vaccines will go to Asia, 5 million to Africa and more than 6 million to partner countries of the United States.

“As long as this pandemic continues anywhere in the world, the American people will remain vulnerable; and the United States is committed to providing equal urgency to international vaccination efforts we’ve demonstrated at home, “argued Biden.

They do it to save lives

The president assured that the US does not share these doses “to obtain favors”, but rather to save lives and “put an end to the pandemic.”

This will be the first time that the US shares with the rest of the world vaccines approved for internal use – those from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson-. It previously announced the shipment between May and June of 60 million doses of AstraZeneca, which has not yet received approval from US regulators.

These 25 million doses are part of the 80 million vaccines that the US intends to share with other countries in the coming weeks.

There is great inequality in the distribution of vaccines in the world, where, for example, the abundance of the United States contrasts with the scarcity of India, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Specifically, 87% of inoculations have been administered in high- and middle-income countries, while impoverished nations have received just 0.2%, says April data from the WHO.