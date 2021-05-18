The US will send 20 million more doses against COVID-19 abroad

15 minutes. The United States will ship 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved for home use abroad by the end of June, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

This will be the first time that the US shares with the rest of the world vaccines approved for internal use – those from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – since it had previously announced the shipment between May and June of 60 million doses of AstraZeneca, which has not yet received the go-ahead from US regulators.

Biden’s statements

Psaki made the announcement at a press conference, where he explained that US President Joe Biden will offer more details in statements to the press in the afternoon.

“In total there will be 80 million doses and that is the largest amount donated by any country in the world,” said Psaki.

The news comes at a time when various nations and agencies, such as the European Union (EU), were pressuring the White House to donate more vaccines. This especially since the rate of immunization has slowed down in the US. There are currently millions of doses that are not being used.

Specifically, in the last week, an average of 1.9 million people were vaccinated every day, which represents a large decrease compared to the peak of 3.38 million that was registered in April, according to data from the Control Centers and Disease Prevention (CDC).

Inequality in distribution

So far, 47% of the population (157 million people) received at least one dose, of which 37% are fully immunized (122 million), according to the CDC.

There is great inequality in the distribution of vaccines in the world, where, for example, the abundance of the US contrasts with the scarcity of India, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Specifically, 87% of vaccines were administered in high- and middle-income countries, while impoverished nations received only 0.2%, say April data from the World Health Organization (WHO).