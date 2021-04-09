The US will seek to ally with private investment to stop migration

(Bloomberg) – The Biden Administration plans to approach US companies so that they increase investment in Mexico and Central America so that this helps reduce migration, according to a senior White House official who acknowledged that government corruption in the region, and the influence of human trafficking networks, could slow progress.

Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s Southwest Border Coordinator, said officials would talk with businesses in the coming weeks about the development plan, which would focus on job creation and the reactivation of agricultural production that was damaged after a series of hurricanes. The Administration identified economic deprivation in the region as one of the root causes of increased migration to the United States this year.

“We can expect to see progress in the president’s first term,” Jacobson said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “The change will not be 100% in these countries in four, or even eight years. It will have to be a more long-term endeavor. But I think that we will see changes within four years that will let us see that things are working and that we will adapt along the way ”.

In March, more than 172,000 migrants were detained at the border with Mexico, a 71% increase from February, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection That included roughly 18,900 children and teens traveling alone, the most in a single month ever recorded.

The increased influx of migrants represents a political crisis for President Joe Biden. Some Republicans argue that by adopting less restrictive border policies and more humane rhetoric than his predecessor, Donald Trump has encouraged migration. On the other hand, some Democrats are complaining about the handling of migrant children, many of whom are spending more time than legally allowed in Border Patrol custody due to lack of space in shelters run by the health department.

The massive increase in migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America is testing the president’s promise to create a more welcoming immigration system.

Biden Administration officials have stepped up their warnings to potential migrants not to come, amid criticism from Republicans that their welcoming rhetoric helped cause the influx.

Jacobson said the Administration has tripled the number of US-backed radio spots in the region to 30,000 a week to spread the message that potential immigrants shouldn’t make the trip.

“The scope of the challenge is enormous and I think it is important to understand that traffickers and criminal organizations will always be more agile than the government,” said Jacobson. “We do not believe that messages alone change this, that is why we are doing other things, but we believe that increasing, improving and targeting our message is a key part of what we have to do.”

Administration officials are committed to addressing the root causes of migration, including poverty, political corruption and the aftermath of natural disasters in the Northern Triangle region of Central America, from where most migrants originate. Last month, Biden assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the effort.

